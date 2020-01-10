Latest News Editor's Choice


Man (25) struck by lightining near police station

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 25-YEAR-OLD man was struck and killed by lightning in Plumtree Town on Wednesday.

Matabeleland South police spokesman Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred in an open space near Plumtree Police Station.

He identified the deceased as Kelvin Banda of Plumtree.

"We take it as a case of sudden death caused by lightning. Circumstances are that the now deceased's body was found in an open space near Plumtree Police Station and preliminary examination indicates that it might be a case of lightning though investigations are underway to ascertain the real cause of death," said Chief Insp Ndebele.

He said Banda's body was ferried to Plumtree District Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem.

Lightning bolts have killed and injured many in recent months. A Grade One pupil from Nesigwe Primary school in Nkayi district of Matabeleland North province was late last year also killed by lightning while three others survived.

The four pupils were going home after knocking off from school.

In October last year, a man was also struck and killed by lightning in Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb while a woman also died, with her two children, one strapped on her back, escaping with serious burns in the same suburb.

Source - Chronicle

