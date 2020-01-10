Mohadi challenges Zanu PF leaders

News / Regional

by Staff Reporter

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has challenged Zanu PF leaders in Matabeleland South province to come up with strategies for economic empowerment in line with the devolution agenda.Retire Colonel Mohadi was speaking at a Matabeleland South's Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Gwanda where various political and economic issues were discussed.He noted with concern that the province is lagging behind in terms of development despite having abundant natural resources including minerals."It is a new year and I am here to provoke your thoughts. You need as the leadership to come up with a vision for the province. Consult in your various districts and come up with a blueprint that will bring about economic development in Matabeleland South. Tell us how much you are going to make from your minerals, from your livestock, and how you are going to use the vast water bodies you have," said Cde Mohadi.He also spoke on the need for unity, reminding leaders in the province of the new dispensation's commitment to attend to the needs of the people."If you are a leader that is biased, that is arrogant, that has favouritism then you are not a leader. As Matabeleland South province, you will not attain economic growth when there is disunity, indiscipline and lack of cohesion," he added.Vice President Mohadi said as part of its succession plan, the party is committed to grooming youths evidenced by the 10 Parliamentary seats that have been set aside for young people.The Vice President was earlier briefed about the challenges facing the province which include severe drought and poor state of socio-economic infrastructure as well as preparations for the 2023 elections.