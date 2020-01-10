Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Mohadi challenges Zanu PF leaders

by Staff Reporter
28 secs ago | Views
VICE President Kembo Mohadi has challenged Zanu PF leaders in Matabeleland South province to come up with strategies for economic empowerment in line with the devolution agenda.

Retire Colonel Mohadi was speaking at a Matabeleland South's Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Gwanda where various political and economic issues were discussed.

He noted with concern that the province is lagging behind in terms of development despite having abundant natural resources including minerals.

"It is a new year and I am here to provoke your thoughts. You need as the leadership to come up with a vision for the province. Consult in your various districts and come up with a blueprint that will bring about economic development in Matabeleland South. Tell us how much you are going to make from your minerals, from your livestock, and how you are going to use the vast water bodies you have," said Cde Mohadi.

He also spoke on the need for unity, reminding leaders in the province of the new dispensation's commitment to attend to the needs of the people.

"If you are a leader that is biased, that is arrogant, that has favouritism then you are not a leader. As Matabeleland South province, you will not attain economic growth when there is disunity, indiscipline and lack of cohesion," he added.

Vice President Mohadi said as part of its succession plan, the party is committed to grooming youths evidenced by the 10 Parliamentary seats that have been set aside for young people.

The Vice President was earlier briefed about the challenges facing the province which include severe drought and poor state of socio-economic infrastructure as well as preparations for the 2023 elections.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Clinics experienced depletion in medication

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Wet spell to continue

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

5 men nabbed for vandalizing network boosters

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Govt warns private schools charging in forex

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Cops demand bribes over MDC activists' party

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Human rights violation decline in the country

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Prophet Uebert Angel shocks congregants

3 hrs ago | 1659 Views

MaShurugwi armed with AK-47 besiege village

3 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Our motherland needs solutions!

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

ZIMRA rakes $60m from vendors

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

NRZ-Chinese deal to move 2 million tonnes of iron ore annually

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Chinese foreign affairs minister arrives in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Reserve bank to inject 500m cash into circulation

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Chiyangwa to build multi-purpose stadium

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Schools, parents must meet halfway

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mohadi speaks on resource utilisation

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Matemadanda came out of the Zanu-PF conference a mature cadre

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

'No one will ever die of hunger and will ask for help, if need be' said Mohadi - liar, many have died and WFP is feeding 8 m

16 hrs ago | 804 Views

Woman attempts to drink poison after busting hubby cheating

16 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Man (24) sneaks in, watches his mother having sex with boyfriend

16 hrs ago | 4136 Views

Married cop offers underwear to lover's hubby

16 hrs ago | 4103 Views

Bereaved family buries son at murderer's homestead, demands 40 cattle

17 hrs ago | 3534 Views

Man (25) struck by lightining near police station

17 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimsec clerk in court for leaked exam paper

17 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Civil servants offered 97% pay rise

17 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Ministry of Defence accountant in court over 20 million USD fraud

17 hrs ago | 955 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days