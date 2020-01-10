Latest News Editor's Choice


Gold panner attacks colleague with machete over cigarette

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
A gold panner in Shangani has been taken to court for attacking a colleague with a machete in a dispute over cigarette.

Mkondisi Nyathi (35) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu.

He was granted $300 bail and  remanded to December 31.

On December 16 Nyathi confronted Mandlenkosi Thwala (33) armed with a machete and asked for a cigarette.

Thwala said he had none and Nyathi suddenly attacked him with the machete three times on the head.

 Nyathi was arrested following a report made to the police.

Source - Byo24News

