News / Regional
Gold panner attacks colleague with machete over cigarette
1 hr ago | Views
A gold panner in Shangani has been taken to court for attacking a colleague with a machete in a dispute over cigarette.
Mkondisi Nyathi (35) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu.
He was granted $300 bail and remanded to December 31.
On December 16 Nyathi confronted Mandlenkosi Thwala (33) armed with a machete and asked for a cigarette.
Thwala said he had none and Nyathi suddenly attacked him with the machete three times on the head.
Nyathi was arrested following a report made to the police.
Mkondisi Nyathi (35) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu.
He was granted $300 bail and remanded to December 31.
Thwala said he had none and Nyathi suddenly attacked him with the machete three times on the head.
Nyathi was arrested following a report made to the police.
Source - Byo24News