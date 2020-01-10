Gold panner attacks colleague with machete over cigarette

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

A gold panner in Shangani has been taken to court for attacking a colleague with a machete in a dispute over cigarette.Mkondisi Nyathi (35) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu.He was granted $300 bail and remanded to December 31.On December 16 Nyathi confronted Mandlenkosi Thwala (33) armed with a machete and asked for a cigarette.Thwala said he had none and Nyathi suddenly attacked him with the machete three times on the head.Nyathi was arrested following a report made to the police.