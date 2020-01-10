Train drags woman to death

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

A Bulawayo woman was recently dragged to death by a moving train after she tried to disembark while it was in motion.Loveness Issa who works at the United Bulawayo Hospitals died on admonition at Mpilo Hospital on January 6.This was confirmed by the Bulawayo Acting Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.She said the woman disembarked from a moving train leading to the tragedy.The train was Victoria Falls bound and she tried to get out of it at Mpopoma Railway Station.After the accident she was taken to hospital where she died on admission.