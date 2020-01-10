Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Train drags woman to death

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
A Bulawayo woman was recently dragged to death by a moving train after she tried to disembark while it was in motion.

Loveness Issa who works at the United Bulawayo Hospitals  died on admonition at Mpilo Hospital on January 6.

This was confirmed by the Bulawayo Acting Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

She said the woman disembarked from a moving train leading to the tragedy.

The train was Victoria Falls bound and she tried to get out of it at Mpopoma Railway Station.

After the accident she was taken to hospital where she died on admission.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man arrested for possession of stolen car battery

1 hr ago | 253 Views

BCC ecstasy over CAF's approval of BF

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Gold panner attacks colleague with machete over cigarette

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Police arrest 124 artisanal miners at Mazowe mine

5 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Mother jailed for dumping newborn on unknown vendor

6 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Jamanda enters new year with a bang

6 hrs ago | 817 Views

Mugabe's nephew kicked out of farm

7 hrs ago | 5066 Views

Law society challenges Mnangagwa's constitutional amendments

7 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions must remain until Zanu-PF reforms

7 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Should Zimbabweans suffer for ED's failures?

7 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Chamisa's State Of The Nation Address banned

7 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Tysonwabantu campaign manager arrested for distributing fliers

7 hrs ago | 1421 Views

War vets to anchor Zanu-PF's 2023 campaign

7 hrs ago | 710 Views

Mthuli can only afford allowances

7 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF wary of unions

7 hrs ago | 647 Views

'Beitbridge border congestion man-made'

7 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Marry's juju traumatised the children, says Chiwenga

7 hrs ago | 1971 Views

'Abducted' Doctor resigns

7 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Mnangagwa's former top aide nominated for Hollywood award

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Zimbabwe plays down snub at UK-Africa Summit

8 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Mnangagwa's govt working on new designs for schools

8 hrs ago | 485 Views

Peter Moyo to appeal Old Mutual case

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa in Mozambique

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Kamambo gets CAF post

8 hrs ago | 447 Views

Door-to-door HIV survey comes to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zondo set to meet with Zuma's doctors

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

MDC, unions plan to defy state threats over demos

8 hrs ago | 482 Views

BCC bans tombstones

8 hrs ago | 896 Views

Family loses R50 000 lobola money to armed robbers

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

'Mubaiwa has 3 passports, performed rituals'

8 hrs ago | 724 Views

Zanu-PF youths pray for talks

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zimra raids Ginimbi's home

8 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Chiwenga about to remarry? One woman denies romance

8 hrs ago | 2653 Views

Zimsec A' level results out

8 hrs ago | 640 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt ministers and private sector bosses

22 hrs ago | 3556 Views

Police thwart MDC event scheduled for tomorrow

22 hrs ago | 3470 Views

Best casino games in Nigeria

22 hrs ago | 281 Views

Son gangs up with mother 'murder' father

22 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Man killed in Intercape bus accident

22 hrs ago | 4914 Views

Econet embarks on repositioning campaign

23 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Learning the rules of Domino Qiu Qiu as fast as possible online

23 hrs ago | 272 Views

Man in court for bedding girl 13

23 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Britain snub Zimbabwe (UK - Africa Summit)

24 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Marry Chiwenga in court, remanded out of custody

24 hrs ago | 2119 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days