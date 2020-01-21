Latest News Editor's Choice


Man stabbed by friend in beer brawl

by Staff Reporter
A BULILIMA man is battling for life at the Plumtree District Hospital after he was stabbed with an okapi knife in the head and ribs by his friend in a beer brawl.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Wednesday at around 9PM at Mbila Bottle store in Bulilima.  

He said the suspect only known as Key was on the run and he appealed to members of the public with information on his whereabouts to contact the police.

"We recorded an attempted murder case which occurred at Mbila Bottle Store in Bulilima. The complainant Mr Noel Ndlovu (20) and the suspect only known as Key were drinking beer at the bottle store when they had a misunderstanding over an unknown issue.

"Key pulled out an okapi knife from his pair of trousers and stabbed Mr Ndlovu in the head, ribs and arm before fleeing. Mr Ndlovu was assisted by a well wisher who ferried him to Plumtree District Hospital. Investigations are underway and Key is still on the run. We appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact any nearest police station," he said.

Source - Chronicle

