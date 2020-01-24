Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

MLF does not condone criminal activities

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Liberation Front has said it does not condone acts of criminality in its people following an incident of a Zimbabwean from Matabeleland Prymore Moyo who allegedly shot and killed a police man in South Africa recently.


MLF spokesperson Ndabezinh;le Fuyane said it is an utter disgrace that some of the people turn to animals in the lands that are sheltering them and go about killing, stealing and or robbing people. 

"Mthwakazi was never founded along those principles and we warn any of Mthwakazi's nationals who commit such activities to stop. The cold blood killing of a Johanneburg police officer by a boy from Mthwakazi , is one incident we shall live to condemn," he said.

"It is one of the incidents that end up affecting the lives of the innocent people who are outside the country to fend for their families genuinely. We don't want to see that happening. Our people have nowhere to be employed in Zimbabwe and they desperately need employment opportunities outside our borders and we cannot allow a situation where they will be victimized and lose the hard earned belongings and opportunities because of one ill mannered person."

Hew said in that light, we call upon all  peace loving Mthwakazi people to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies in their areas of residence and stamp out this ongoing rot. 

"As an organisation and a people, we would like to convey our heart felt condolences to the family of the police officer who became a victim of our child's ills. We sencerely beg for the South African nation's apology. In that light again, we would like to correct the police officer who is heard on the video footage showing the  culprit in police custody, painting all foreign nationals in South Africa with the same brush," he said.

"That is wrong of the law enforcer to twist the laws of the country. Not even the biological parents of the accused shall shoulder his sins. With him apprehended, we believe the law will play its part."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cop arrested for stocktheft

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

MDC paying lip service to corruption investigations

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

'Tapfuma abused Mnangagwa's name'

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

2022 census enumeration to cost $1,4 billion

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Nust hunts for Mazithulela replacement

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zanu PF rolls out life training skills for women

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mugabe chooses national flag

2 hrs ago | 693 Views

MDC-Alliance supporters freed on bail

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Sikhala mobilises backers as trial opens today

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chikwinya denies audit report allegations

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Njube demo teacher still on the run

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

UN mission engages ZEC

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

1 866 doctors sign up for sponsorship package

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa, Guti preach peace

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

NetOne franchise yields $200m

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mliswa hails ED, wife for embracing other churches

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Sex workers, drugs flood Jumbo mine

19 hrs ago | 3333 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days