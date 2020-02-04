Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Drought in Plumtree shocks Tourism Minister Ndlovu

by Stephen Jakes
04 Feb 2020 at 11:22hrs | Views
Ravaging drought in parts of Plumtree has shocked Minister of Industry and Commerce Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu after he visited his fields in the area and found his crops in a serious wilting and drying state.

Ndlovu who is also a legislator for Bulilima East said the situation was not promising in the area considering the state of crops.

"I took a walk this morning to my field and came back depressed. This is the situation right through my Constituency in Plumtree and it's a complete disaster. We hoped to recover from the effects of the El Niño induced drought we experienced last year but this year looks like will be worse. We lost a lot of livestock particularly cattle and we can't afford to lose more," he said.

"Time for urgent mitigation measures; this years drought seriously threatens our basic rural livelihoods."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Mnangagwa almost killed a fellow black man with a knife

6 mins ago | 21 Views

Runyoka used on cheater, man has erection for a month

24 mins ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwean man jumps to death in SA

28 mins ago | 170 Views

'Trafigura sourcing fuel from terrorists,' claims Biti

2 hrs ago | 823 Views

Biti amazed by Mnangagwa's response to an attempt to expose corruption

2 hrs ago | 938 Views

Mnangagwa now weak and vulnerable

2 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Discipline key to unification of the Revolutionary Party

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chiwenga's Supreme Court appeal set for March

2 hrs ago | 605 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu to speak this Friday at a Press Conference

4 hrs ago | 2018 Views

WATCH: Mthuli Ncube meeting and engaging with citizens

4 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Man (27) jailed for stealing groceries

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

Immigration officers arrested

5 hrs ago | 2047 Views

2 illegal miners die, 20 trapped at Globe and Phoenix

5 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mupfumira contests magistrate's decision

5 hrs ago | 752 Views

Heavy rains and violent storms start tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 1914 Views

Ginimbi to spend another night in remand prison

5 hrs ago | 780 Views

Joram Gumbo's house into a liquor hub

5 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Matutu, Tsenengamu fear for life

8 hrs ago | 4540 Views

Matutu dares Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6460 Views

Bulawayo strips Leopold Takawira of road honour, changed to King Mzilikazi Road

8 hrs ago | 4453 Views

Lewis Matutu speaks out..vows to continue the fight

9 hrs ago | 3084 Views

Tracy Mutinhiri dumps Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 5390 Views

Chief Ndiweni defends Cecil John Rhodes

10 hrs ago | 3123 Views

Discrimination at work in the UK - overview

11 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Mnangagwa protects Tagwirei as Matutu, Tsenengamu Suspended From Zanu PF

11 hrs ago | 2950 Views

'ZANU PF Youth leaders pose threat to national food security'

11 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Zimbabwe government criminalises its critics

11 hrs ago | 944 Views

To end economic meltdown first end Zanu PF dictatorship; it is illegitimate and must step down

11 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Zimbabwe is open for corruption

11 hrs ago | 2435 Views

BCC's health department hailed for keeping city clean

11 hrs ago | 660 Views

The virtual world of online gambling

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Whatsapp message lands woman in court

13 hrs ago | 3827 Views

BCC threatens to engage soldiers to deal with lawlessness

13 hrs ago | 3018 Views

Our Youth League leaders missed the mark

13 hrs ago | 2721 Views

Mthuli overrated minister, NO Solutions to Economic Crisis

13 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Kudzi Chipanga set for Zanu-PF return

14 hrs ago | 4865 Views

Tsenengamu defiant on Tagwirei graft claims

14 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Trio rob man at knifepoint

14 hrs ago | 905 Views

Beyond capture? Mnangagwa's Queen Bee puzzle

14 hrs ago | 2702 Views

Drama as 6 armed men rob Chitown forex dealer

14 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Heads roll in Zanu PF

14 hrs ago | 4546 Views

Gweru Hospital nurses down tools

14 hrs ago | 975 Views

Chinese investor evicts 24 Mutare families

14 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Man kills wife, burns her body on 'altar'

14 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Private pharmacy at Parirenyatwa raises stink

14 hrs ago | 923 Views

Taxi driver murderers get life imprisonment

14 hrs ago | 674 Views

Bar manager killed over empty bottle

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Town clerk quits

14 hrs ago | 1078 Views

3 soldiers up for armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 591 Views

'UK investor stripping CSC assets'

14 hrs ago | 1341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days