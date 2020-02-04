News / Regional
Drought in Plumtree shocks Tourism Minister Ndlovu
04 Feb 2020
Ravaging drought in parts of Plumtree has shocked Minister of Industry and Commerce Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu after he visited his fields in the area and found his crops in a serious wilting and drying state.
Ndlovu who is also a legislator for Bulilima East said the situation was not promising in the area considering the state of crops.
"I took a walk this morning to my field and came back depressed. This is the situation right through my Constituency in Plumtree and it's a complete disaster. We hoped to recover from the effects of the El Niño induced drought we experienced last year but this year looks like will be worse. We lost a lot of livestock particularly cattle and we can't afford to lose more," he said.
"Time for urgent mitigation measures; this years drought seriously threatens our basic rural livelihoods."
Source - Byo24News