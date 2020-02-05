Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Rains disrupt Clean up campaign

by Stephen Jakes
16 secs ago
Heavy rains of Friday disrupted the National  clean up campaign which was being officiated by Vice President Kembo Mohadi in Maphisa Matabeleland South.

The rains started falling midway during the clean up prompting Mohadi to end his speech halfway as the villagers run to seek for shelter at the time he was addressing.

Violent winds affected some tents where the VP was sheltered too.

Mohadi had indicated that as leadership in the country they were committed to keep the nation clean and this time they were targeting small towns and growth points.

Source - Byo24News

