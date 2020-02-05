Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

96 cases of harassment recorded in January 2020

by Stephen Jakes
13 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Peace Project has indicated that 96 cases of harassment and intimidation were recorded in the country in January.

In its latest report ZPP said harassment and intimidation recorded the highest number of violations at 96, up from 60 recorded in December 2019.

"Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West, Manicaland and Harare provinces recorded the highest number of violations. Police disturbingly occupied the second highest percentage of perpetrators, at 23.67%, after the perpetrators whose affiliation is unknown," ZPP reported.

"The machete wielding gangs made up 22.2% of the perpetrators, an indication of the pervasive nature of the gangs."

Source - Byo24News

