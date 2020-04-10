Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Binga flood victims getting more help from donors than from govt

by Stephen Jakes
9 hrs ago | Views
Binga North legislator Prince Dubeko Sibanda has said  the flood victims in his constituency have been getting more help from donors more than what the government has done for them so far.

He blamed the government for taking too long to respond to the villagers calls when the floods occurred and  after they suffered the damages.

"Firstly it's because we have said that they took their time to provide temporary shelter, they only responded a month after with tents. That is alien to us because the government should have been the first to reach out to prove to us that we matter," Sibanda said.

Sibanda appealed to each legislator to donate a bag of cement and the roofing sheets to the affected villagers.

 He lamented that the outbreak of Covid-19 will affect the progress on the villagers.

Source - Byo24News

