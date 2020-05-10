Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Concern grows over missing MDC trio

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THERE are rising fears that three MDCAlliance youth leaders who went missing this week were abducted, amid demands by the opposition party, civil society and the international community for their immediate release.

According to both public and private media reports, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi on Wednesday confirmed that MDC Youth Assembly vice-chairperson Cecilia Chimbiri, secretary for policy and Harare West legislator Joanna Mamombe as well as youth deputy organising secretary Netsai Marova had been arrested for participating in an MDC-Alliance hunger demonstration in Harare's Warren Park suburb.

However, yesterday the police, through their Twitter account, said the three were not in their custody.

Nyathi told Zimbabwe Independent last night that he never revealed any names on Wednesday.

"I never gave any names, but instead I said we were waiting for the full facts from Harare to confirm who had been arrested. I just told journalists that there was an incident in Warren Park and police were attending to it. My wish is that they be found so that we all know exactly what happened," he said.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), representing the trio, said they had failed to trace them after the arrest, classifying it as an enforced disappearance.

ZLHR yesterday filed a habeas corpus application seeking to compel the police to investigate and determine the whereabouts of the three.

"To escalate blatant violations of rights in constitution - Section 50 (accessing lawyers, food, etc) Section 86(3) on rights that cannot be limited even during Lockdown, @ZLHRLawyers have placed @PoliceZimbabwe, Zim National Army *in mora*, *Habeas Corpus* application is being filed," ZLHR executive director Roselyn Hanzi said in a tweet.

"Habeas corpus is an application made to compel those illegally holding or detaining anyone to bring that person or their body to a ‘court of law' within a specified time. It is provided in Section 50(7) and Section 86(3) (f) of the constitution."

The governments of the United States of America, Canada and the United Kingdom as well as the European Union expressed concern over the disappearance of the three opposition youth leaders.

"Concerned to hear lawyers still not told of whereabouts of three female MDC officials reportedly arrested in Harare. Urge authorities to use their resources to locate urgently in line with security services' obligation to act at all times in line with Zimbabwe's law and constitution," the British embassy said.

"We are worried about the safety of the three female MDC officials who were reported missing last night. We call on authorities to investigate and to assist their lawyers and families locate them," the embassy of Canada wrote.

"Three @MDCZimbabwe officials are missing since yesterday after protesting food shortages. We are concerned and urge police to locate them. We hope they are safe and sound," the US embassy said in a tweet.

The EU delegation also added its concerns, saying: "We are concerned that three female MDC officials remain missing after they were reportedly arrested in Harare yesterday. We urge authorities to swiftly and, in line with constitutional and legal obligations, assist lawyers and relatives to establish their whereabouts and wellbeing".

Zimbabwe has a track record of abductions perpetrated by members of the state, with Itai Dzamara who was abducted in Glen View in 2015, still missing.

Zimbabwe Peace Project national director Jestina Mukoko, who was abducted and later resurfaced in police custody in 2008, said the government's silence raises suspicion of another state-sanctioned disappearance.

"With government silent on the matter, the incident raises profound concerns that this could be just another suspected statesanctioned enforced disappearance of dissenting voices, given the country's record of unsolved cases of missing activists," Mukoko said.

"In addition, the incident can only serve to further polarise an already agitated society and may result in deepened conflict as the country grapples with multiple problems, among them political volatility, economic meltdown, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The constitution is clear on the procedures to be followed during an arrest and these include the law enforcement's obligation to treat suspects with respect and to be brought before a court of law within 48 hours."

The MDC-Alliance Youth Assembly national spokesperson Stephen Chuma said there was no iota of doubt that the trio were being illegally held incommunicado by the state.

"There is every reason for us to believe that the state is responsible for the forced disappearance of our female comrades especially given that all of the trio unambiguously indicated that they were taken to Harare Central Police Station soon after what was perceived to be an arrest at a roadblock near Showgrounds," Chuma said.

The MDC-Alliance communications department demanded the unconditional release of its members and the prosecution of those involved.

"Indeed, this latest incident of the abduction of our Youth Assembly leaders must not be viewed in isolation at all. For example, in January of 2019, several MDCAlliance members were abducted only to be dumped at police stations after being tortured for hours," a statement by the party read.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC legislators' rebellion mounts as more party MPs attend Parly

1 hr ago | 595 Views

Time to hold MDC leaders to account

1 hr ago | 405 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown likely to stay

1 hr ago | 521 Views

Squabbles to weaken opposition movement

1 hr ago | 231 Views

'RBZ higher denominations much ado about nothing'

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Zanu-PF missing the target

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (I)

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Arrogance vs ignorance: How the MDC's lurching deeper into chaos

1 hr ago | 140 Views

'Mnangagwa pushing for one-party state'

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

The utter madness of power

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

MDC must show strength and defy headwinds

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Sub-standard Covid-19 products flood Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Clampdown on forex dealers hits importers

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mahomva booted out over 'refusal to bend the rules'

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

EU refuses to fund Mnangagwa's administration

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa put under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 497 Views

Settle your US$ debt in US$, say Zimbabwe court

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Bulawayo police probe 6 rogue officers

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

A win for constitutionalism in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

We always get a govt we deserve

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okay sport restart

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mutodi public fall out exposes Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

'Police boss Matanga unfit for office'

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Chief, residents sue over State brutality

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Majority of Chamisa's MPs continue Parly snub

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

There is no cure for COVID-19: Traditional healers

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Agric ministry officials booted out of Parly

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

MDC Alliance takes govt to court over Vic Falls mayor

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku burial today

3 hrs ago | 628 Views

High Court judge reverses RBZ currency conversion

3 hrs ago | 603 Views

Falakhe Funeral Services body mix-up anguish for Bulawayo family

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani dam to solve Bulawayo water problems’

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Bulawayo taps to run once a week

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

3 MDC legislators defy Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 657 Views

SA lockdown hits desperate Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 562 Views

BREAKING: Abducted MDC officials found badly beaten

4 hrs ago | 4194 Views

Botswana moves to stage 3 Coronavirus lockdown

11 hrs ago | 2509 Views

Dr Energy Mutodi insults his minister by mistake

12 hrs ago | 4498 Views

GMAZ Boss Musarara wins court case against ZIMRA

12 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Poacher jailed 9 years

13 hrs ago | 868 Views

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

15 hrs ago | 533 Views

MDC MPs threatened with death if they attend parliament?

15 hrs ago | 2982 Views

High Court blow for RBZ, Mthuli Ncube, 'Separation of accounts to nostro and RTGS invalid'

15 hrs ago | 6837 Views

Council starts road signs installations

16 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Cornered robber surrenders

17 hrs ago | 2422 Views

Man taken to court for disclosing another's status

17 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Justice Bere loses bid to stop probe

17 hrs ago | 812 Views

MDC Alliance demands the unconditional release of its Youth Assembly Leaders

19 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Dr Shingi Munyeza; a canary in a coal mine

20 hrs ago | 2102 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days