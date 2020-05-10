Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Zimbabwe lockdown likely to stay

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Covid-19 lockdown is likely to be extended for a third time beyond May 17, but more restrictions may be further eased in areas that are not at high risk, official sources told the Zimbabwe Independent this week.

The decision was made during Tuesday's cabinet meeting, in which the head of the national Covid-19 response taskforce, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, reported that with fresh cases emerging in the past two weeks, the wisest decision was to keep the lockdown in place.

The number of official Covid-19 cases marginally rose from 32 to 37 during the period, but the government is more worried about the nature of the new infections which, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, were localised.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), localised infections are an indication of the disease getting out of control.

"It all points to the lockdown being further extended, according to deliberations in cabinet. The VP (Mohadi) clearly stated that it was too soon to lift the lockdown altogether, especially given the continuation of infections. However, the taskforce was urged to make more consultations on which other sectors of the economy that can be re-opened. Restrictions like night curfews and curbs on public transport may continue in areas designated as red zones," a source said.

However, the meeting was dominated by a discussion over the proposal by Industry and Commerce minister Sekai Nzenza to raise the price of subsidised mealie-meal by 20%, which was shot down by her colleagues who feared that such an increase could spark national outrage.

Nzenza, sources said, wanted the price of a 10-kilogramme bag of roller meal to be increased to ZW$228 from the current price of ZW$190.

The discussion, which dragged on for about an hour, ended with President Emmerson Mnangagwa proposing to set up a special cabinet committee to further look into the issue, according to officials.

The committee is likely to be established at the next cabinet sitting on Tuesday next week.

The country is experiencing an acute shortage of the staple maize meal due to a drought, which resulted in poor harvest.

With prices of basic commodities soaring beyond the affordability of many Zimbabweans, the government introduced a subsidy on the unrefined maize-meal in November last year.

But even that price has been on an upward march, with grain millers complaining that the subsidy regime was unsustainable.

For instance, last month, the price was increased from ZW$49 to ZW$190.

"Nzenza tried hard to push cabinet to accept the proposal to increase the price of roller meal by a further ZW$51, arguing that the current subsidy cannot be sustained. This raised serious objections from most of the cabinet members who felt that the move would be politically suicidal since the people cannot afford the current price and the nation is on edge," an official said. "There was a huge debate over the issue, but it ended without a solid resolution because she (Nzenza) was really determined to push it through as she was under pressure from millers who have repeatedly threatened to switch off the mills if the price does not go up.

"However, other ministers would have none of it. The discussion went on for about an hour until the President said there should be more consultations on it and promised to establish a committee to look into the issue. So, I think the committee will be set up when cabinet meets next on Tuesday."

Nzenza could not be reached for comment as she was not answering calls on her mobile phone.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC legislators' rebellion mounts as more party MPs attend Parly

1 hr ago | 579 Views

Time to hold MDC leaders to account

1 hr ago | 394 Views

Concern grows over missing MDC trio

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Squabbles to weaken opposition movement

1 hr ago | 227 Views

'RBZ higher denominations much ado about nothing'

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF missing the target

1 hr ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (I)

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Arrogance vs ignorance: How the MDC's lurching deeper into chaos

1 hr ago | 136 Views

'Mnangagwa pushing for one-party state'

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

The utter madness of power

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

MDC must show strength and defy headwinds

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Sub-standard Covid-19 products flood Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Clampdown on forex dealers hits importers

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mahomva booted out over 'refusal to bend the rules'

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

EU refuses to fund Mnangagwa's administration

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa put under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

Settle your US$ debt in US$, say Zimbabwe court

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Bulawayo police probe 6 rogue officers

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

A win for constitutionalism in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

We always get a govt we deserve

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okay sport restart

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mutodi public fall out exposes Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Police boss Matanga unfit for office'

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chief, residents sue over State brutality

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Majority of Chamisa's MPs continue Parly snub

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

There is no cure for COVID-19: Traditional healers

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Agric ministry officials booted out of Parly

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

MDC Alliance takes govt to court over Vic Falls mayor

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku burial today

3 hrs ago | 623 Views

High Court judge reverses RBZ currency conversion

3 hrs ago | 602 Views

Falakhe Funeral Services body mix-up anguish for Bulawayo family

3 hrs ago | 563 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani dam to solve Bulawayo water problems’

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Bulawayo taps to run once a week

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

3 MDC legislators defy Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 653 Views

SA lockdown hits desperate Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 561 Views

BREAKING: Abducted MDC officials found badly beaten

4 hrs ago | 4176 Views

Botswana moves to stage 3 Coronavirus lockdown

11 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Dr Energy Mutodi insults his minister by mistake

12 hrs ago | 4491 Views

GMAZ Boss Musarara wins court case against ZIMRA

12 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Poacher jailed 9 years

13 hrs ago | 868 Views

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

15 hrs ago | 533 Views

MDC MPs threatened with death if they attend parliament?

15 hrs ago | 2982 Views

High Court blow for RBZ, Mthuli Ncube, 'Separation of accounts to nostro and RTGS invalid'

15 hrs ago | 6831 Views

Council starts road signs installations

16 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Cornered robber surrenders

17 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Man taken to court for disclosing another's status

17 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Justice Bere loses bid to stop probe

17 hrs ago | 812 Views

MDC Alliance demands the unconditional release of its Youth Assembly Leaders

19 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Dr Shingi Munyeza; a canary in a coal mine

20 hrs ago | 2100 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days