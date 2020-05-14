Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Diabetic 73-year-old widow relieved as Bigtime gives aid to 1,100 Zimbabweans

by Busisani Ncube
1 min ago | Views
Justice Maphosa
For 73-year-old widow Ellen Ndlovu, who lives in the mining town of Gwanda, south of Zimbabwe, lockdown has been nightmarish. The diabetic granny, responsible for the upkeep of her late son's seven-year-old boy, collapsed because of hunger last week after going two days without a decent meal.

"I take pills for sugar diabetes and when I skip meals my doctor says it's dangerous. Maybe that's why I collapsed last week," she said.

According to medical experts, for diabetic people dependent on insulin or blood sugar–lowering medication, skipping meals can be more dangerous because it can lead to low blood sugar.

But through a generous donation but Pretoria-based IT firm Bigtime Strategic Group, Gogo Ndlovu and over 1,000 households in the mining town will put food on the table during the lockdown.

Bigtime on Tuesday shipped a consignment of food parcels to help 1,100 distressed ZImbabweans who have been affected by the ongoing lockdowns in South Africa and Zimbabwe.



The gesture comes after the company, founded by businessman and philanthropist Justice Maphosa, funded the hiring of buses, travellers' food during the trip as well as personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the returnees while in quarantine in Zimbabwe.

"We gave away 1,100 food parcels, and 400 are for the people in the bus. After being released from the quarantine centres, they will take the food parcels with them to their families. Each food parcel comprises of 25kg mealie-meal, 2kg rice, 2kg sugar, 2 litres of cooking oil and soap. In remembrance of the people that are struggling; I still have my community at heart hence the allocation of the 700 food parcels (to Gwanda)," Maphosa said.

"The criteria for the food parcels recipients are the elderly and the orphans. The elderly being those who are above 60 years of age and are not working."

Gogo Ndlovu sells firewood for a living and because of lockdown, she has not been able to work since March.

The provisions she and others will receive include mealie-meal, rice, cake flour, sugar, cooking oil, beans and soap.

Pastor Sipho Mhizha, who oversees Brethren in Christ Gwanda, will distribute the food. He said the timeous donation would come in handy as many were struggling in the town.

"The church has tried where it could, but it's a challenging time and it was proving to be difficult to extend help as much as we would have loved to. So, the donation is quite timeous because many people were stranded," he said.

The personal protective equipment donated by Bigtime includes 3000 gloves, 3000 masks and sanitizers.

"They will each get a pair of gloves and a mask daily for good hygiene purposes and to limit the spread of Covid-19 virus," Maphosa said.

Bigtime is a diversified group of wholly owned Black South African companies with business interests in the ICT sector.

Source - Busisani Ncube

Most Popular In 7 Days