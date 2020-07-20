CIO operative breaks suspected maize thief's arm

News / Regional

by Staff reporter

A BINDURA Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative allegedly broke a suspected maize thief's arm before forcing her to eat 10 raw maize cobs.The matter came to light yesterday when the State spy agent Shemi Mushambe appeared before Concession magistrate Nixon Mangoti who granted him $10 000 bail and remanded the matter to July 30.The State alleged that on June 12, the complainant Thokozani Maheu (55) went to Mushambe's maize field in Glendale to steal maize.Mushambe's guards caught her and took her to their employer.Mushambe allegedly assaulted Maheu with a rifle, forced her to eat raw maize before breaking her arm.He then ordered the complainant to go. Mushambe later followed her and assaulted her all over the body with switches.A police report was filed, leading to Mushambe's arrest.Last week, a top Zanu-PF official from Mashonaland West province appeared in court on similar allegations.