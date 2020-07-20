Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

CIO operative breaks suspected maize thief's arm

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
A BINDURA Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative allegedly broke a suspected maize thief's arm before forcing her to eat 10 raw maize cobs.

The matter came to light yesterday when the State spy agent Shemi Mushambe appeared before Concession magistrate Nixon Mangoti who granted him $10 000 bail and remanded the matter to July 30.

The State alleged that on June 12, the complainant Thokozani Maheu (55) went to Mushambe's maize field in Glendale to steal maize.

Mushambe's guards caught her and took her to their employer.

Mushambe allegedly assaulted Maheu with a rifle, forced her to eat raw maize before breaking her arm.

He then ordered the complainant to go. Mushambe later followed her and assaulted her all over the body with switches.

A police report was filed, leading to Mushambe's arrest.

Last week, a top Zanu-PF official from Mashonaland West province appeared in court on similar allegations.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF militia evicts 100 Chiredzi families

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'I'm not Benjani, but Mpenjani'

3 mins ago | 1 Views

BCC warns against smuggling of corpses

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Open letter to ZRP boss Matanga

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Khupe has failed MDC-T

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Typical Zanu-PF arrogance cannot mask its failings

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe's future bright, claims Mthuli Ncube

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Gono says never took RBZ farm merchanisation freebies

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF UK member condemns planned demos

28 mins ago | 51 Views

Over 1 000 arrested for violating Covid-19 curfew

28 mins ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo residents sue over Mnangagwa's street names

29 mins ago | 100 Views

'Brutal' shona police officers fail to have case dismissed

29 mins ago | 96 Views

Western Commonage suspends proceedings: 12 prosecutors in isolation

30 mins ago | 38 Views

Gono defends 'RBZ looting' on TV debate

30 mins ago | 119 Views

Ngarivhume used inciting language: Court

31 mins ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths now 28

31 mins ago | 58 Views

6 TV channels to get licences

31 mins ago | 38 Views

3 tips for making a good impression during video meetings

10 hrs ago | 682 Views

Position of ZAPU on demos

11 hrs ago | 2433 Views

'Mnangagwa's gvt is shooting itself in the foot'

11 hrs ago | 2244 Views

Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

11 hrs ago | 874 Views

State wants Ngarivhume jailed

11 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Chaos rocks Khupe camp

11 hrs ago | 3691 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew has little to do with coronavirus pandemic

11 hrs ago | 1168 Views

'Protesters seek to spread Covid-19'

11 hrs ago | 322 Views

Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

11 hrs ago | 567 Views

Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

11 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon

11 hrs ago | 4516 Views

Universities forced to postpone exams

12 hrs ago | 514 Views

Expelled MDC Alliance MPs to lose vehicles

12 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Ekusileni in dire straits

12 hrs ago | 404 Views

Tobacco auction faces collapse

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

Lawyers worry over Mthuli Ncube silence

12 hrs ago | 610 Views

Demo timing might be wrong

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

Chief Mathupula denounces death penalty

12 hrs ago | 259 Views

High Court suspends police seizure of Econet database

12 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mwonzora speaks on Chin'ono, Ngarivhume 'harassment'

12 hrs ago | 784 Views

Zimbabwe curfew fuels tension

12 hrs ago | 556 Views

Chamisa's MDC yet to finalise audit

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Excelgate book to launch online

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

No US$75 joy for civil servants

12 hrs ago | 636 Views

'Mnangagwa curfew a reminder of Rhodesia, Gukurahundi periods'

12 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zanu-PF slams Magaisa's hypocrisy

12 hrs ago | 216 Views

Man fined for beating up 'cheating' lover

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

Forex traders to pay US$ tax

12 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF, war vets warn instigators

12 hrs ago | 111 Views

More funds for Beitbridge-Harare Highway

12 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe waits in anticipation for the 31st July

15 hrs ago | 2332 Views

TM closes branch over Coronavirus case

16 hrs ago | 3489 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days