Fired MDC MP vows undying Chamisa loyalty

EXPELLED MDC Alliance Bulawayo Senator, Helen Zivira says she would rather lose her luxury car than be forced to join the Thokozani Khupe led MDC.Zivira is among 21 MDC Alliance legislators who were recently recalled by Khupe from parliament.The legislators were elected in 2018 under Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance ticket.Clerk of Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda recently told the state media that members who were recalled from the august house should either fully pay for their vehicles or surrender them to Parliament and pay any differences between the valuation of the vehicle.Buy Zivira, in chats gleaned from the Bulawayo MDC Alliance provincial leaders WhatsApp group, vowed she will never abandon people in her constituency because of money."Who cares about the car? Sifuna uChamisa not imota. Angila ndaba lemota but ngilendaba lokuhlukuluzwa kwabantu be Zimbabwe (We want (Nelson) Chamisa not cars. I am not worried about losing my car but downtrodden people of Zimbabwe)," Zivira said.Khupe was granted interim leadership of MDC-T pending an elective congress to replace late founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died February 2018.Upon her reinstatement by the courts, the ex-deputy prime minister did not lose time in recalling some MPs from parliament in what was interpreted by rivals as intended to force other legislators to cross over to her faction.Some sitting MDC Alliance MPs have since played ball with the fate of those who have stuck to their guns still uncertain.However, Zivira has stuck her neck out in Khupe deviance.She was adamant she would rather stay poor that be forced to join Khupe against her convictions."I cannot join Khupe because of a car. I cannot join Thoko because of parliament. Nada (Never)! I will stay poor but umbuso wezulu yiwo engiwukhalelayo. Inoto kaJehova ophezulu (I would rather look up to God's rein)," added Zivira.The party‘s national executive member Sithabile Mlilo praised Zivira for being principled."That is being principled. You have made your position known," said Mlilo in the same group WhatsApp chat.