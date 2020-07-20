Cop force marches boss at gunpoint

News / Regional

by Staff reporter

A BEITBRIDGE-BASED police officer allegedly force-marched at gunpoint his boss from his home to the charge office in protest at being served with papers to appear before a board of suitability.Rangarirai Dube, who is based at Zezani police station, allegedly has other several pending cases of violating the Police Act.This time around he is being charged with contravening the Firearms Act Chapter 10:09 (pointing a firearm to a person).Dube appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Toindepi Zhou seeking bail, but his application was dismissed as he was considered a flight risk and would possibly interfere with state witnesses.Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega opposed the bail application and the magistrate remanded him in custody to July 30 for trial.Dube is accused of force-marching the officer in charge at Zezani police station Inspector Cherechedzai Marisa from his house to the charge office to discuss a pending disciplinary issue.