Police boss sucked into bloody mine wrangle

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Police in Mvuma have been accused of illegally grabbing a lucrative gold mine at the centre of a dispute between two miners with some officers allegedly shooting to death an employee during the violent takeover.

Inspector Barbra Mashawiro, the Mvuma police station officer in charge (OIC), has been singled out by the aggrieved company, Matsikidze Mining Firm, as behind the illegal operations.

Nyaradzo Taguzu, a representative of Matsikidze gold mine, told Sunday Southern Eye yesterday that their efforts to resolve the wrangle had proved to be almost impossible.

"We have a mine that is situated in Nyikavanhu, Mhou area in Mvuma," Taguzu said.

"The mine is under dispute and we have severally been advised that there will be no work at the mine till finalisation of the dispute.

"However, Mvuma police is stopping only us and allowing our opponent to carry on working.

"Several reports have been made at the station as well as district and all the way to Police General Headquarters in Harare of this irregularity but they carry on working.

"If we set foot at our mine we get arrested by Mvuma police yet the other guys don't get arrested.

"Right now some Zanu-PF politicians in the area have joined forces with these guys."

Taguzu said on December 9 last year, a machete gang allegedly accompanied by identified police officers unleashed terror at the mine resulting in one person getting killed while another one was seriously injured.

Both the victims were from Matsikidze gold mine.

"We believe Mvuma police and district officials are working with these illegal miners, who do not own the place, neither do they have a licence to mine anywhere," Taguzu said.

"Mvuma officer in charge Barbra Mashawiro calls the shots in this illegality and another sergeant major called Rudhane.

"These two directed the gang, which killed our worker called Heuwert Senzere and up to now no justice has been served.

"We have noted with great concern that even after making numerous reports to her superiors without action to that effect, the member in charge at Mvuma police station is abusing her office and violating human rights giving us reasons to believe that she is committing these crimes with the blessing of her superiors."

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said he was aware of the complaints by the Matsikidze gold mine owners.

"Some of the complaints are being investigated here at the provincial police offices while other matters are at the courts regarding Matsikidze mine," Goko said.

"We have since deployed officers to guard the mine and no one is operating there.

"However, I do not believe that complaints against OIC Mashawiro are true.

"How can police officers help in taking over such a contentious mine where people were dying in fights?

"There were serious cases that were happening at that mine and we are investigating the cases."



Source - the standard

