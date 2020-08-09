Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Siwela demands US$100bn Gukurahundi genocide compensation

by Douglas Mwonzora
1 hr ago | Views
MATABELELAND Liberation Organisation (MLO) led by the self-exiled Paul Siwela has petitioned government to pay a total of US$100 billion to the victims of Gukurahundi.

The demand came after President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government last month announced that it will pay white farmers a total of US$3,5 billion compensation for their farms.

MLO information and public affairs secretary Israel Dube said now that the government of Zimbabwe finally signed a deal to pay white former commercial farmers compensation for infrastructure developments on disposed farms, it should also pay US$100 billion compensation for the Matabeleland genocide committed between 1980 and 1987.

"It is not only white people that you have wronged. You have also committed unforgivable and unforgettable sins in Matabeleland, where you have murdered, raped, looted and plundered. Now it is time to pay," Dube said.

"The amount will cover Matabeleland genocide, illegal occupation of Matabeleland, gross abuse of Matabele people, properties in the form of houses, businesses and cars that were forcefully taken from Matabeles living in Harare by Zanu-PF youth brigade and Zanu-PF women's league led by Sally Mugabe in 1984 and 1985."

The late former President Robert Mugabe in the mid-1980s unleashed the North Korea-trained 5th Brigade to deal with alleged insurgency in Matabeleland and Midlands regions and the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace estimates that over 20 000 people were killed.

"Due to the fact that Matabeleland genocide was plotted and carried out by the government of Zimbabwe, the current and future governments of the same country shall continue paying the reparations regardless of which party would be ruling until the debt is fully paid," Dube said.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services minister Monica Mutsvangwa referred Southern Eye to the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission.

"There is a Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) under the Constitution of Zimbabwe. They will be ready and competent to deal with your question as per their mandate," she said.

NPRC chairman Selo Nare said they had started consulting the people on how the issue of Gukurahundi should be handled when the whole process was disturbed by the outbreak of coronavirus.

"We had started talking to the people about this issue, but we were disturbed by the coronavirus outbreak," Nare said.

"We were getting the information from the affected people as to what should be done. If all was well, we would be out by now talking to the people and hearing how they want the Gukurahundi issue to be addressed."

He added: "As I speak, I am in Bulawayo and the other commissioners are in Harare and other places. We are unable to conduct our usual business because of the virus. But when things become normal, we will continue listening to the people on how they want this issue addressed."

Nare also said the commission was engaging chiefs and churches as stakeholders on how to deal with the issue.

He said chiefs live with the people and it was important for MLO to first engage the traditional leaders before deciding compensation.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa's sealed CR17 records create fertile ground for corruption

1 hr ago | 284 Views

MDC bigwigs desert Sikhala

1 hr ago | 1821 Views

Zimbabwean teen soccer player shot dead in SA

1 hr ago | 696 Views

Political reforms will solve legitimacy crisis

1 hr ago | 198 Views

An MDC govt around 2025

1 hr ago | 473 Views

Chamisa mounts diplomatic offensive on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 1074 Views

Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl' accused of breaching protocol

1 hr ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe hopes fade under Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Zimbabweans must reclaim country from maniacs'

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe's Economic Freedom Fighters plots Beitbridge border blockade

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwe's health sector will never be same again, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 535 Views

Tsholotsho retail complex destroyed by fire

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Botswana opposition leader chides Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

'State, judiciary colluding to hide Chin'ono remand abuse'

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Man hangs self over food

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

ZimRights challenges Mnangagwa's curfew

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

SA lawyers sing for their supper against Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Bail hearing for MDC youth leader deferred

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Africans should interfere in Zimbabwe politics, says Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl'

2 hrs ago | 527 Views

Police dismiss Jonathan Moyo lies

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mhlahlandlela Govt Complex closed

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zanu-PF hails SA envoys

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chombo trial postponed pending challenge

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chiwenga tells farmers to 'utilise land or lose it'

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

'SA envoys not obliged to meet political parties'

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Police act on fake roadblocks

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

18 more die of Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwean 'robber' murdered in Mozambique

11 hrs ago | 4936 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter arrested for illegal mining in Mazowe

13 hrs ago | 13040 Views

Mnangagwa donates one million bricks

14 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Trip by South African envoys to Zimbabwe was a waste of jet fuel

14 hrs ago | 3299 Views

Zimbabwe economic reforms charms top economists

16 hrs ago | 3249 Views

Zimbabwe at crossroads - The new Zimbabwe we crave for

16 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Jonathan Moyo's 'false' claims rubbished

17 hrs ago | 4108 Views

Ramaphosa's emissaries will return to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 3647 Views

Biti's aides sue police for $2 million

17 hrs ago | 1130 Views

BCC pleased with BF progress

17 hrs ago | 679 Views

Man found dead along highway

17 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Man murders wife, hangs self

17 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Please help Siza Khoza's son

17 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Ramaphosa should travel to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 410 Views

Chin'ono bail hearing to proceed in secret

17 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Court bars journalists, lawyers from attending Hopewell Chin'ono's hearing

17 hrs ago | 1452 Views

The reason why the special envoy from South Africa snubed the opposition revealed

17 hrs ago | 1218 Views

BREAKING: Islamic terrorists defeat Zimbabwe contract killer in Mozambique

17 hrs ago | 4056 Views

4 Hobbies that come with risks you need to manage

18 hrs ago | 512 Views

FULL TEXT: July Moyo gives villagers 4 months to leave Hwange

18 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Cyril Ramphosa ordered to lift alcohol ban

19 hrs ago | 1689 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days