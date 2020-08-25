Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Informal traders dump Matabeleland Collective

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO'S informal traders representative organisation has cut ties with the Matabeleland Collective (MC), a grouping of civic groups and the clergy that has been meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa to discuss the Gukurahundi atrocities.

The MC last Saturday met Mnangagwa at the State House in Bulawayo where the unresolved Gukurahundi issue and systematic marginalisation, among other concerns, were discussed.

Mnangagwa committed to expedite the issuance of identity documents to the Gukurahundi victims while also pledging government support to release funding to ease Bulawayo's frustrating water woes.

The MC has, however, divided opinion among civic groups and other stakeholders in the region, with some going to the extent of dismissing it as a Zanu-PF-sponsored project, claims that have been denied.

Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) co-ordinator Michael Ndiweni said it was for such a reason that the grouping cut ties with the MC to avoid tarnishing its image.

"BVTA officially left the MC some months ago after our board resolved that there were many disagreements within the MC, and differences on strategy and seemingly shifting from ideals that the MC was established for from the outset," Ndiweni said in an interview on Friday.

"That is the reason why the BVTA board resolved to take a step back from the MC."

Critics of the MC argue against having a dialogue with Mnangagwa, particularly on the Gukurahundi issue claiming that he is a compromised party owing to his alleged role in the 1980s mass killings.

Mnangagwa was State Security minister at the time.

However, there are counter allegations that civic groups that have adopted a confrontational approach against Mnangagwa and the MC are being paid by the state to frustrate all processes aimed at resolving the Gukurahundi issue.

Government last year allowed the exhumation and reburial of remains of Gukurahundi victims, but the process was stopped after the authorities made a somersault claiming that a law had to be put in place to guide the process.


Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa 'running out of options'

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Car opens abductions can of worms

1 hr ago | 353 Views

'Fake' letter causes havoc in MDC-T

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Teachers to join protests

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Khupe, Mwonzora face legal, political minefield

1 hr ago | 373 Views

Role of government and Matabeleland Collective under scrutiny

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe set to lose $1 billion in potential revenue

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Food crisis worsens in rural Matabeleland

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Autonomous drones to patrol SA's borders

1 hr ago | 101 Views

'Talking to Chamisa is Mnangagwa's only viable option'

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Roller-meal subsidy reviewed

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Tensions flare over Chinese miners in the Midlands

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Freeze Zanu-PF bigwigs' assets, says SA politician

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

11 elephants found dead in Hwange

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mzembi confirms Chamisa poison fears

4 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Zimbabwe mogul fights back in US$300k lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 586 Views

Kamambo digs in

4 hrs ago | 441 Views

'Cops' raid village

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

November exams in February - teachers

4 hrs ago | 511 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar interest in coaching Kaizer Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mnangagwa to launch issuance of documents in Gukurahundi affected areas

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Covid-19 triggers load shedding

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Lockdown brews teen pregnancies

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Coronavirus blocks ex-Wenela US$300m gratuities

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Donkey cart traders invade Bulawayo with cheap goods

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

'We are our own saviours'

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mangudya's auction has made doubting Thomases believe

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Price stability to force inflation down

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa okays key appointments

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

ZACC seizes US$8m mansions, luxury cars

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Exams likely to spill into January

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Chasi excelled as Energy Minister, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 551 Views

Mungoshi dies

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mercato: These nuggets to follow up!

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Cops, villagers flee businessman's 'goblins'

20 hrs ago | 4318 Views

Locked MDC Alliance MP bays for girlfriend's blood

20 hrs ago | 4519 Views

Sex panners invade mines

20 hrs ago | 3268 Views

Prince Dube scores first goal for Azam FC

20 hrs ago | 1290 Views

UK rejects request to compensate ex-Rhodesian soldiers

20 hrs ago | 2884 Views

Mashaba calls for harsher action on Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 5644 Views

Man stabs estranged wife seven times

20 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Sikhala video clips viewed in court

20 hrs ago | 2973 Views

Stop using Gukurahundi to divide nation, says Mohadi

20 hrs ago | 842 Views

Minister Soda fixes Hwange power unit, boosts supply

20 hrs ago | 1381 Views

'Urban councils failing to contain corruption

20 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fast-tracks social media law

20 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zifa bans 2 officials

20 hrs ago | 218 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days