Gwanda councillors and Mayor fully behind Chamisa

by Ntando Ndlela MDC Alliance - Mat south spokesperson
1 hr ago | Views
In an extraordinary joint sitting of the MDC Alliance Mat south provincial management committee and the Gwanda Central CCC with the councillors from the Provincial capital.

His worship the Mayor Jastone Mazhale and the councillors fully pledged their continued loyalty and support to the leadership of Advocate Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance  and disassociates themselves from fake social media reports that were doing rounds the past week associating them with the ZANU PF backed MDC-T led by Thokozani Khuphe.

The councillors remain with the people that elected them to office under the people's party MDC Alliance no amount of recall threats will move them from the people's movement.

"A new Zimbabwe is possible "

 Ntando Ndlela MDC Alliance Mat south spokesperson.

Source - Ntando Ndlela MDC Alliance - Mat south spokesperson

