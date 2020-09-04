'Bomb' explodes kills Nyamandlovu children

News / Regional

by Staff Reporter

TWO siblings from Majindane Village Three in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North died when a suspected "bomb" exploded at their homestead on Friday.National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the heart-wrenching incident that has left the whole village shocked and in fear. He said the incident happened when the two siblings, Happiness Mthethwa (13) and Thabiso (5) were washing dishes when suddenly there was an explosion which threw them metres away."At around 11am yesterday (Friday), Happiness Mthethwa aged 13 and Thabiso Mthethwa aged five were washing dishes at their homestead in Nyamandlovu, Majindane Village while their father Mr Thembani Mthethwa was inside the house when he suddenly heard a huge explosion," said Asst Comm Nyathi.He said when the father ran outside to check what had happened, he found his children lying on the ground with severe injuries."The young boy was thrown some three metres from the point of explosion while the girl was five metres away. The lid of the pot and the pot she was washing was found metres away from the scene," he said.Asst Comm Nyathi said the bodies of the two were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a post-mortem, while police and the Zimbabwe National Army engineers have been dispatched to the area to conduct further investigations. "We also do not want to speculate on what it was and we want to wait for investigations to be completed because this is a sad incident. We want to find out what really happened. So far indications are that there was nothing sinister in terms of objects that were found at the homestead, but after full scale investigations we will be able to pinpoint what exactly happened," he said.Sources told Sunday News that villagers were still shocked at what happened."Everyone is shocked, the whole community could not stomach seeing the children lying dead with some body parts severed from their bodies," said a villager.He said one of the pots that the siblings was washing was found metres away showing that the blast was strong.