Vic Falls councillors punished for pushing for mayor Dlamini ouster

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
VICTORIA FALLS Ward 1 and 6 councillors Marguerite Varley and Ephias Mambume who have been recalled by the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe could have been punished for launching a spirited push for the replacement of incumbent mayor Somveli Dlamini.

The nine-lives Dlamini, who was elected councillor for Ward 9, was expelled on numerous occasions by the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance since 2018 and was reinstated each time.

MDC Alliance was punishing him for defying a leadership directive for him to step aside for preferred mayoral choice, Varley, also a party whip for Matabeleland North.

During the 2018 mayoral election, Varley got three votes against Dlamini's eight in the 11 ward municipality.

It is believed Mambume voted for her together with Ward 11 councillor Edmore Zhou.

When the MDC Alliance once again expelled Dlamini this year for defying party protocol, Mambume and Varley led the push for his replacement.

This led to the election of Ward 5 councillor Richard Mguni, albeit for a few days as Chamisa and his party threatened the councillors with unspecified reprimand if they did not replace Dlamini.

Dlamini was however reinstated after the MDC-T wrote to Local Government Minister July Moyo who then annulled the election of Mguni saying Dlamini remained legitimate mayor.

The recall of Varley and Mambume comes as Khupe has gone into overdrive expelling several councillors in Bulawayo, Gwanda, Beitbridge, Marondera and Harare in an attempt to strip powerless her rival Chamisa.

Youthful councillors Thuso Moyo and Nkanyiso Sibindi are surprise survivors in the wave as they were also siding with Mambume and Varley.

Minister Moyo wrote to Town Clerk Ronnie Dube informing him about the expulsion of the two councillors.

"I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the MDC-T stating that the following councillors, Marguerite Varley of Ward 1 and Ephias Mambume of Ward 6 have been expelled from the party.

"In terms of Section 278(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Section 129 (1) (k), wards 1 and 6 are now vacant. In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission," said Minister Moyo.

newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days