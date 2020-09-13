No Covid deaths in Zimbabwe for a week

News / Regional

ZIMBABWE has gone for seven consecutive days without recording any Covid-19 deaths amid reports that 35 new cases were recorded on Thursday.Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that the last two Covid-19 deaths were recorded on September 11 bringing the total number of deaths to 224.Since the outbreak of the disease locally on March 21, 7 633 people have been infected and by Thursday, 77 percent of them had recovered.The first Covid-19 death in Zimbabwe was recorded on March 21 after 30-year-old Zororo Makamba succumbed to the virus at Wilkins Hospital in Harare.Harare remains the hardest hit province, accounting for 120 of the total deaths recorded in Zimbabwe and 3 219 of the confirmed cases.Bulawayo on the other hand is the second most affected with 1 381 cases, 1 222 recoveries and 42 deaths followed by Matabeleland South with 757 cases, seven deaths and 574 recoveries.Matabeleland North has the least confirmed cases in the country with 126 cases, three deaths and 107 recoveries followed by Mashonaland Central which has 181 cases, four deaths and 171 recoveries."No death was recorded in the last 24 hours and the 7-day average for the new cases goes up from 24 to 26. A total of 35 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours and two of them are returnees, one from Namibia and the other from South Africa," read the statement from the Ministry."As of September 17, Zimbabwe had recorded 7 633 cases, 5 841 recoveries and 224 deaths."According to the statement more men are affected compared to women and most Covid-19 cases are in the 2040 years age group.