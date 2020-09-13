Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

No Covid deaths in Zimbabwe for a week

by Staff reporter
17 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has gone for seven consecutive days without recording any Covid-19 deaths amid reports that 35 new cases were recorded on Thursday.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that the last two Covid-19 deaths were recorded on September 11 bringing the total number of deaths to 224.

Since the outbreak of the disease locally on March 21, 7 633 people have been infected and by Thursday, 77 percent of them had recovered.

The first Covid-19 death in Zimbabwe was recorded on March 21 after 30-year-old Zororo Makamba succumbed to the virus at Wilkins Hospital in Harare.

Harare remains the hardest hit province, accounting for 120 of the total deaths recorded in Zimbabwe and 3 219 of the confirmed cases.

Bulawayo on the other hand is the second most affected with 1 381 cases, 1 222 recoveries and 42 deaths followed by Matabeleland South with 757 cases, seven deaths and 574 recoveries.

Matabeleland North has the least confirmed cases in the country with 126 cases, three deaths and 107 recoveries followed by Mashonaland Central which has 181 cases, four deaths and 171 recoveries.

"No death was recorded in the last 24 hours and the 7-day average for the new cases goes up from 24 to 26. A total of 35 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours and two of them are returnees, one from Namibia and the other from South Africa," read the statement from the Ministry.

"As of September 17, Zimbabwe had recorded 7 633 cases, 5 841 recoveries and 224 deaths."

According to the statement more men are affected compared to women and most Covid-19 cases are in the 2040 years age group.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa tells critics that they won't get help from region

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF tells ANC to 'rein in your talkative officials'

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zanu-PF that 'soldier needed to silence nurses'

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Journalists assaulted at Press conference

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Teachers declare incapacitation ahead of schools reopening

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Robbers bundle family in vehicle, set it ablaze

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe cities left with less than a year of water supply

12 mins ago | 6 Views

BCC fails to relocate vendors

13 mins ago | 1 Views

Gweru Hospital gives patients 48-hour ultimatum

14 mins ago | 12 Views

Voting in Zimbabwe a waste of time

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Either Zanu-PF is out of touch, or its leadership is hopeless

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Prophetess dupes congregant

17 mins ago | 20 Views

Zacc quiz mayor, BCC bosses - Town Clerk refuses to comment

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa says 'crisis only exists in minds of opposition'

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF announces Shiri replacement

19 mins ago | 33 Views

Mahere, 10 opposition activists to contest placement on remand

20 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa's murder accused councillor remanded to November

20 mins ago | 19 Views

10 Zimbabwean students win Chevening Scholarships

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe unpacks hemp/ mbanje growing regulations

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa shuts door on Zimbabwe intervention

22 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa says there is no crisis in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 871 Views

Boy, 9, accidentally hangs self

9 hrs ago | 1724 Views

No more singing in Zimbabwe Parliament

9 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Zanu-PF's age-old factionalism burns hot

9 hrs ago | 1185 Views

South African International Relations Minister speaks on Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 5383 Views

'We cannot impose ourselves on Zimbabwe' says SA - yet no qualms imposing illegitimate Zanu PF

15 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Leonard Dembo's music will live on - Tendai Dembo

15 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Matabeleland hospitals management accused of abusing local drawn staff

16 hrs ago | 1606 Views

'People must defend their vote' - never ever had a vote, can't defend what is not there

17 hrs ago | 1231 Views

'I deployed Chiwenga to deal with striking doctors and nurses' Mnangagwa says

17 hrs ago | 7410 Views

BREAKING: Students attacked by suspected state agents at Impala Car rental

19 hrs ago | 6771 Views

Bulawayo residents demand the ouster of MDC Councillor Mcdonald Chunga

19 hrs ago | 3982 Views

WATCH: Battle over ZANU PF Mash Central heats up

20 hrs ago | 3569 Views

Mnangagwa assigns allies to on fire regions

22 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Mnangagwa ally says hunger will fuel uprisings

23 hrs ago | 5050 Views

War vets sue Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 5331 Views

We're still Zanu-PF, says G40

23 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight turns nasty

23 hrs ago | 18870 Views

Zanu-PF trashes ANC in explosive meeting

23 hrs ago | 4772 Views

'US to maintain sanctions on Zimbabwe'

23 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Chinamasa, Biti: Zimbabwe's biggest producers of hot air

23 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Zanu-PF loses out on goodwill over its stark denialist attitude

23 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Investors wary of Vic Falls bourse

23 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zhuwao loses land row to Sports minister Coventry

23 hrs ago | 2602 Views

High Court reverses Mawarire's lawsuit loss

23 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Man wins $56k suit against Zimbabwe police

23 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Ex-Colonialists red flags Zimbabwe human rights situation

23 hrs ago | 699 Views

Residents demand prosecution of council fraudsters

24 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zanu-PF moves to avoid shambolic DCCs

24 hrs ago | 580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days