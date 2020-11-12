Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

by Staff Reporter
18 hrs ago | Views
THE number of pupils who have so far tested Covid-19 positive at John Tallach Secondary School in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North province has risen to 100.

Acting Matabeleland North Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Munekayi Padingani said they were first called to test five suspected cases and the results were positive.

He said by Monday, the figure had risen to 100.

"By Monday 100 pupils had tested positive with 73 have mild symptoms and 27 are asymptomatic," he said.

Source - Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

33 mins ago | 66 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1304 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1614 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 847 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 892 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 834 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5558 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

19 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2186 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

21 hrs ago | 1033 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2838 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4564 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days