Bubi Rural District Council targets road rehabilitation

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Bubi Rural District Council in Matabeleland North is targeting to use part of the devolution funds to rehabilitate all roads in the district next year.
One of the most economically active districts in the province, Bubi boasts of gold mining and timber exploitation activities.

Road usage therefore plays a key role and the local authority has set plans to work on its feeder roads in the district to facilitate easy movement of goods and people.

Bubi Rural District Council chairperson Devolution Councillor Coocie Moyo says devolution funds are earmarked for this grand plan in the coming year.

With rains continuously falling, most roads have taken a serious battering, hence the need for responsible authorities to work on rehabilitation of this crucial infrastructure to enable smooth business operations and movement of people.

Source - zbc

