Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Woman 'steals' imported car at Plumtree border post

by CiTE
2 hrs ago | Views
A Plumtree woman appeared in court Friday for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle she had not imported, by clearing and paying duty fees for it at the border town's Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) offices.

Sharmaine Mlambo (33) a car dealer from the border town, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

The stolen vehicle belongs to Marita Mangani (36) from Bulawayo's Burnside suburb, who found her car 'gone' after travelling to Plumtree to clear it.

Mangani bought the vehicle from Car Max Africa, a private company based in Durban, South Africa.

She requested that that car be ferried to Botswana, while she sorted the funds to pay for duty.

The state represented by Willbrought Muleya, alleges Mlambo obtained a proforma invoice pertaining to Mangana's car from the same company, yet it was not supposed to be used as proof of payment of the motor vehicle.

"Mlambo went ahead and fixed the imported pre-clearance of the vehicle at ZIMRA Plumtree Border Post and paid duty in that regard," the prosecutor said.

Muleya added that when Mangani's car arrived at Plumtree Border Post, which was under her name, as per the Customs and Exercise cargo manifest, Mlambo altered the name and entered hers.

"Mlambo proceeded to process the final clearance before taking the car into her possession without Mangani's consent," the prosecutor added.

Mlambo, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, was however freed on ZWL$5 000 bail.

Plumtree Magistrate, Tayengwa Chibanda, said as part of the bail conditions, ordered Mlambo to surrender her passport to the police and to reside at her home in George Silundika in the border town.

Mlambo was also ordered not to interfere with state witnesses.

In her bail application, Mlambo's legal representative, Tutu Ncube, pleaded with the court to unconditionally release his client as it was her constitutional right.

"My client is not a flight risk, when the police summoned her to the police station yesterday (Thursday) she gladly availed herself. This in its own essence, Your Worship, is a sign that she has every intention to stand trial. She even provided her residential address so that should the police need anything from her, they can easily access her," said the lawyer.

"Denying her bail right now would be trampling on her constitutional right. The state, as we speak has not provided us with any witnesses' statements, so there is no need to worry about interference, as we do not even know whom they intend to call as their witnesses."

In laying charges, Muleya said the complainant -Mangana purchased her vehicle on March 1 2021, and on March 20,  Mlambo obtained a proforma invoice of the same vehicle, which she used to commit the alleged offence.

"On March 23, 2021 Mlambo did an import pre-clearance of the vehicle at ZIMRA Plumtree Border Post and paid duty in that regard. On March 30, 2021 Mangani's car arrived at Plumtree Border Post under her name according to the Customs and Exercise cargo manifest and (somehow) was altered by Mlambo into her name. She went on to process the final clearance and took the car into her possession without Mangani's consent," Muleya said.

"On April 30, Mangani's import waiver was approved by ZIMRA Plumtree Border Post and was given green light to import her car and that was when she discovered the offence. On May 3, 2021 Director of Car Max Africa, Junaid Bhatti, issued an affidavit statement indicating that Mangani was the sole owner of the car and was not aware how Mlambo had obtained the proforma invoice."

The value of the vehicle was US$1 400 and nothing was recovered, said Muleya.

Source - CiTE

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Buy Zimbabwe' noble initiative, but sub-standard local products threaten success

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Serial rapist nabbed

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Chamisa's MDC approaches Constitutional Court over stolen seat

4 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Lawyers dig in to fight Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Chief Justice Malaba's tenure set to be extended next week

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mwonzora is Mnangagwa's trusted tool?

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Arthur Mutambara breathing fire over the Constitution amendment

4 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tramples on indigenous people's rights

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Bulawayo faces massive land shortage

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Embattled Ndewere fights to save her job

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Gweru markets

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Loan guarantee beneficiary denies Zanu-PF crony links

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo warms up to Covid-19 vaccination

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zanu PF Amendments will lead another coup d'état' - some Professor, doesn't even know what led to 2017 coup

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Biti threatens Mnangagwa with 'floodgate of litigation'

5 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Mnangagwa signs Constitutional Amendment No 2 Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF rewards Chamisa's ex-ally with NPRC post?

5 hrs ago | 573 Views

High Court stops Mamombe, Chimbiri trial

5 hrs ago | 563 Views

Justice Ndewere approaches Supreme Court

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Car import ban costs Zimra $3 billion

5 hrs ago | 503 Views

Matsika, Gatsi accused of asset stripping Doves

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ex-Zesa board chair acquitted of bribery as Chivayo remanded

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in top cops

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man kills self over inherited plates

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

BCC needs $15m per month to cover roads shortfall

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gweru council digs in on workers’ demands

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mwonzora and MDC-T working for their supper

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mpopoma residents decry broken sewage

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Wizkid seeks scholarship

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

New members must register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Victoria Falls Town Clerk to spend weekend in cells

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Airstrip rehabilitation to boost Binga tourism

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Town Clerk wants to be called Retired Major

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

151 children, 16 wives, still counting

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Gut and NPRC commissioners

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe hands over property to chopper crash victims

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man locks family inside, petrol bombs house

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

2nd Amendment now part of Constitution?

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Boost local production to save forex, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Every child must at one stage stay at grandmother’s home

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe rights groups, opposition stage online protest against Constitutional amendments

18 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for explosives smuggling in SA

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

High Court denies passport officer bail

18 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Privatization plans off rails

22 hrs ago | 959 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days