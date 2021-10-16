Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Granny (92) killed by nephew over dog's bowl

by Desmond Nleya
6 hrs ago | Views
In a bizarre incident that left villagers of Gotshopo under Headman Mangubo, Hingwe in Plumtree shell shocked, a 92-year-old woman lost her life on Tuesday morning after having being severely beaten over a missing bowl meant for feeding dogs.

Agnes Ncube is said to have succumbed to injuries she sustained a week ago after having been beaten by her nephew Lucas Ngwenya (35), over a missing bowl meant for feeding dogs.

According to a police source close to the investigations, Ngwenya's love for dogs is alleged to have surpassed her grandmother's love resulting in sending her to an early grave.

On attending the scene, police officers discovered several dagga twists that led to his arrest and being sentenced to 6 months in prison while waiting for Agnes to gain consciousness.

Unfortunately for Ngwenya, it was not to be as her grandmother has eventually passed on resulting in murder charges being pressed against him.

'This is a sad day for us, how can someone love his dogs over his parents', said Hingani Ngwenya, a neighbour.

Other villagers who talked to this publication said Ngwenya has a history of being abusive to his grandmother probably under the influence of drugs.

Police spokesperson could however not comment on the issue as his phones were not reachable.

Meanwhile, police have raised concern over rising murder cases across the country and warned citizens not to take law into their hands.

Source - Desmond Nleya

Must Read

Facebook planing to change company name

5 hrs ago | 668 Views

Climate Change gurus on fire

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa fakes 'assassination' attempt?

6 hrs ago | 3326 Views

Chamisa talks about 'grief and fear'

6 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Mnangagwa told 'don't blame sanctions'

6 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Simba Makoni arrested for exchange rate violation

6 hrs ago | 3183 Views

EFF VP resigns

6 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand closure

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Police boss orders compulsory vaccination

6 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe Dry Port operating at 65% capacity

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

EcoCash shrugs headwinds

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

New dispensation a replica of the old

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF policies driving poverty, not sanctions

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Bulawayo water is safe'

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Car dealer loses US$40K to fraudster

6 hrs ago | 506 Views

Drax corruption case collapses

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe loses US$30m to smuggled washing powder

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zupco increases fares by 25%

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars to test Chicken Inn

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Sanctions devastate rural communities

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Severe shortage of schools hits Nkayi

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Bulawayo urban farmers to get agric inputs

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Court orders another medical test for Chiwenga's estranged wife

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

MDC in fresh sanctions shocker

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

Bosso's stability the charm that wooed Ndebele fluent Kuda Tagwirei

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Level 2 lockdown extended

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

ZIFA flying into major storm

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean woman unfit to stand trial over SA murder

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Colonel Dennis Pahla dies

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Robbers get away with US$50 000, R310 000

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe cellular operators hike tariffs

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Add Spanish to your resume with online Spanish tutors

16 hrs ago | 147 Views

5 Best Crypto Bitcoin Casinos - Top Crypto Casinos With Welcome Bonus

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Missing person: Help us find him

17 hrs ago | 770 Views

Bev coming to Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 648 Views

Chamisa convoy shot at, claims MDC

17 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Ingwebu Breweries brand ambassador endorses Chamisa for 2023 presidency

17 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Biti corners magistrate, prosecutor

17 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Prophet dives to death in search of missing child

18 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Implement 2013 constitution

18 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mliswa calls for local currency

20 hrs ago | 2841 Views

Simbisa Brand rubbishes government directive

20 hrs ago | 2410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days