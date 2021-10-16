Granny (92) killed by nephew over dog's bowl

News / Regional

by Desmond Nleya

In a bizarre incident that left villagers of Gotshopo under Headman Mangubo, Hingwe in Plumtree shell shocked, a 92-year-old woman lost her life on Tuesday morning after having being severely beaten over a missing bowl meant for feeding dogs.Agnes Ncube is said to have succumbed to injuries she sustained a week ago after having been beaten by her nephew Lucas Ngwenya (35), over a missing bowl meant for feeding dogs.According to a police source close to the investigations, Ngwenya's love for dogs is alleged to have surpassed her grandmother's love resulting in sending her to an early grave.On attending the scene, police officers discovered several dagga twists that led to his arrest and being sentenced to 6 months in prison while waiting for Agnes to gain consciousness.Unfortunately for Ngwenya, it was not to be as her grandmother has eventually passed on resulting in murder charges being pressed against him.'This is a sad day for us, how can someone love his dogs over his parents', said Hingani Ngwenya, a neighbour.Other villagers who talked to this publication said Ngwenya has a history of being abusive to his grandmother probably under the influence of drugs.Police spokesperson could however not comment on the issue as his phones were not reachable.Meanwhile, police have raised concern over rising murder cases across the country and warned citizens not to take law into their hands.