Injiva catches wife panties down with lover in their bedroom

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A married woman from Tsholotsho's area of Mapengula was on 21 November busted by her husband having sex with another man after the husband came home unannounced from South Africa.

The husband, Simon Mpofu (38), had been tipped off by one of the villagers that his wife, Mkhiwa Ndlovu (35), had a boyfriend.

Mpofu waited for nightfall before he made his way home, where he found his wife in bed with another man in their bedroom.

Out of fear and disgrace, Mkhiwa and her boyfriend ran away naked.

They were spotted by villagers at Tsholotsho Business Centre running in different directions.

In a fit of rage, a furious Mpofu engaged people to talk with his father-in-law Gibson Ndlovu to see how he can compensate him for the damage caused by his daughter and pay him back the Lobola he had paid.

"I don't want to fight. I bought donkeys and a cart that I was safe-keeping at my in-laws. I want my property back.

I also want them to repay me the lobola I paid for their daughter to end this chapter.

"My wife ran away and I don't know where she is, so the father has to compensate me because she is his daughter," said Mpofu.

Since the farming season has arrived Ndlovu feels punished by his son-in-law for demanding his belongings.

"Every year I use these donkeys to farm and I don't know what will become of me this year this means I will be left with nothing and it seems next year I won't reap anything," said Ndlovu.
Source - B-Metro

