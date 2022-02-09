Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Man (32) impregnates daughter

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A MAN from Plumtree in Matabeleland South province has been arrested after he sneaked into his brother's daughter's bedroom and raped her before dozing off.

The matter came to light when the teenager girl got pregnant. The man (32) appeared before Plumtree regional magistrate Mrs Sithembiso Ndebele who found him guilty but the matter was postponed for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mr Willbrought Kennedy Muleya told the court that sometime in October last year, at around 10pm, the man from Tshemahali Village under Chief Masendu, Madlambuzi sneaked into the girl's bedroom hut where she was sleeping with her younger sister.

At first he offered the girl R50 so that he could sleep with her but she refused and ordered him to get out of the blankets and house. The court heard that however, the man refused to go out and pretended to be asleep.

When he discovered that the teenager and her sister had fallen asleep, he raped the girl without protection.

The court heard that afterwards he dozed off and only woke up the next morning. The girl narrated what happened to her grandmother (accused's mother) the next morning but she also did not report the case to police or anyone.

The court heard that on 21 December 2021, police in Madlambuzi received a tip-off from an official from Social Welfare to the effect that the 16-year-old girl was sexually abused by her uncle and the investigation began but unfortunately they failed to locate the girl until on 4 January when they found her pregnant. She told the police what had happened leading to the arrest of the uncle.

Source - Sunday News

Comments


Most Popular In 7 Days