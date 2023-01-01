Couple kills employer, steals his property

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

1/3 On 31/12/22, Police in Bulawayo acted on a tip-off and arrested Baron Chiguru (28) and his wife Sheila Ndlovu (29), who were employed as domestic workers at a plot in Inyathi, for allegedly killing their employer, Geneva Sibanda (62), and stealing the victim’s property — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) January 1, 2023

Police in Bulawayo have arrested a couple who allegedly axed their employer, Dr Geneva Sibanda (62) to death before stealing his property in Inyathi.Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that Baron Chiguru (28) and Sheila Ndolu were employed by Sibanda as domestic workers.The incident happened last Tuesday. Dr Sibanda, whose farm is at Robert block, Queens area in Bubi district along the Bulawayo-Nkayi highway, was popular among the farming community in Matabeleland North where he was the chairperson of the Big Time Agricultural Farmers' Association.According to the police, the workers allegedly axed their employer to death and threw the corpse in a 40-meter-deep disused mine.They subsequently stole a "Nissan X trail vehicle. Stove, firearms, refrigerator, two cellphones, compressor and a lawn mower."Working on a tip-off the police managed to arrest the couple on New Year's Eve and retrieved the body of the deceased.Feedbacksimbasitho@bulawayo24.com+27610282354