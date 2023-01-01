Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Couple kills employer, steals his property

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Police in Bulawayo have arrested a couple who allegedly axed their employer, Dr Geneva Sibanda (62) to death before stealing his property in Inyathi.

Sources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that Baron Chiguru (28) and Sheila Ndolu were employed by Sibanda as domestic workers.

The incident happened last Tuesday. Dr Sibanda, whose farm is at Robert block, Queens area in Bubi district along the Bulawayo-Nkayi highway, was popular among the farming community in Matabeleland North where he was the chairperson of the Big Time Agricultural Farmers' Association.

According to the police, the workers allegedly axed their employer to death and threw the corpse in a 40-meter-deep disused mine.

They subsequently stole a "Nissan X trail vehicle. Stove, firearms, refrigerator, two cellphones, compressor and a lawn mower."

Working on a tip-off the police managed to arrest the couple on New Year's Eve and retrieved the body of the deceased.


Feedback

simbasitho@bulawayo24.com

+27610282354

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Kasukuwere prays for unwell Sikhala

44 mins ago | 164 Views

WATCH: Water dragon drowns 3 men in South Africa

18 hrs ago | 3156 Views

Mwonzora gets $400 million from government

20 hrs ago | 3005 Views

Man threatens to axe own mother

21 hrs ago | 965 Views

Education the only investment with no risk

22 hrs ago | 520 Views

Cellphone robber nabbed on New year's Eve

23 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Strange sickness strikes Job Sikhala...colon cancer suspected

23 hrs ago | 3235 Views

Chamisa's 'Ugly Scenes of 2022'

01 Jan 2023 at 12:15hrs | 1254 Views

'2023 will be that year Zimbabweans become free' - Chamisa

01 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 844 Views

Wedding turns into a bloodbath

01 Jan 2023 at 11:56hrs | 3449 Views

If Zimbabweans are serious about change then 2023 should be a year of action!

01 Jan 2023 at 09:38hrs | 623 Views

Inter Africa bus accident, three die

01 Jan 2023 at 08:21hrs | 2992 Views

Wishing you a Happy New Year!!!!

01 Jan 2023 at 08:09hrs | 165 Views

Why should only ordinary Zimbabweans 'pay the price' whilst ruling elite enjoy lavishness?

31 Dec 2022 at 19:44hrs | 1118 Views

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

31 Dec 2022 at 15:28hrs | 722 Views

Man kills infant with a hoe

31 Dec 2022 at 10:10hrs | 1533 Views

No police clearance no fireworks

31 Dec 2022 at 08:34hrs | 1250 Views

Man flaunts manhood at sister in law

31 Dec 2022 at 08:13hrs | 3365 Views

Water crisis in Bulawayo explained

30 Dec 2022 at 23:24hrs | 2118 Views

Zimbabwean Economy expected to curve-in further into 2023

30 Dec 2022 at 17:41hrs | 1536 Views

Attempt to extort Prophet Edd Branson lands 2 journalists in SA jail

30 Dec 2022 at 14:33hrs | 1349 Views

Victims of 'attempted murder' bouncers urged to come forward

30 Dec 2022 at 11:57hrs | 1621 Views

Girl (17) gang raped in taxi

30 Dec 2022 at 10:39hrs | 3714 Views

Sikhala trial deferred to next year

30 Dec 2022 at 09:47hrs | 1432 Views

Trio faces arrest for fake certificates

30 Dec 2022 at 09:45hrs | 1797 Views

Blood banks in need of donations

30 Dec 2022 at 09:42hrs | 179 Views

Meet Harare's Queen of fashion industry: Priscilla Matsambire

30 Dec 2022 at 08:35hrs | 707 Views

PHOTOS: Notorious burglar bashed

30 Dec 2022 at 08:01hrs | 2137 Views

NFTs in Africa: Potential Benefits and Risks for the Art Market and Beyond

30 Dec 2022 at 07:47hrs | 101 Views

Unlocking Africa's Future: How the Disruptive Protocols Emerging Today Can Benefit the Continent

30 Dec 2022 at 07:45hrs | 251 Views

Mohammed Bushera's physical training is no exercise in futility but the future

30 Dec 2022 at 07:40hrs | 209 Views

Doves rated the best Funeral Service Provider in Zimbabwe

30 Dec 2022 at 07:34hrs | 836 Views

Harare man shoots self during domestic dispute with wife

30 Dec 2022 at 07:22hrs | 3527 Views

WATCH: Transport Minister joins in fight to curb road carnage

30 Dec 2022 at 07:15hrs | 666 Views

Zimbabwe's Zhomba Entertainment signs up Zambian artist LadyVee

30 Dec 2022 at 07:11hrs | 484 Views

WATCH: Update on Sikhala trial

30 Dec 2022 at 07:08hrs | 1210 Views

Two fraudsters nabbed

30 Dec 2022 at 06:59hrs | 769 Views

Brazilian football legend Pele dies at 82

29 Dec 2022 at 21:16hrs | 1065 Views

NSSA shouldn't act as if they derive some depraved pleasure from elderly's suffering

29 Dec 2022 at 20:23hrs | 703 Views

Warrant of Arrest for Botswana President

29 Dec 2022 at 20:18hrs | 3367 Views

Soldier stabbed to death on Christmas day

29 Dec 2022 at 13:39hrs | 2794 Views

Thursday water supply schedule for Bulawayo announced

29 Dec 2022 at 09:11hrs | 1036 Views

Mnangagwa's rule has been disastrous

28 Dec 2022 at 21:00hrs | 2228 Views

2 arrested for stealing church assets

28 Dec 2022 at 21:00hrs | 1527 Views

Mthuli Ncube says no to wage increases for Zimbabwe civil servants

28 Dec 2022 at 20:59hrs | 1978 Views

Teachers to sue govt over stalled wage talks

28 Dec 2022 at 20:59hrs | 659 Views

Zimbabwe ranked one of the most 12 advanced countries in Africa

28 Dec 2022 at 20:59hrs | 1730 Views

Mnangagwa must act on despicable behaviour by supporters

28 Dec 2022 at 20:58hrs | 682 Views

Chinamasa's 13-year-old daughter listed on US sanctions

28 Dec 2022 at 20:36hrs | 1621 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days