WATCH: Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa's government

by Staff Reporter

#SightsAndSoundsOfRuralElectrificationInTsholotsho

Power to the people kwelakithi emaguswini, komnyama ubambile, khonale eTsholotsho; through the government's rural solar project under the Rural Electrification Agency (REA). Zinhle indaba ezinhle! #Yangayakaipei@ZBCNewsonline pic.twitter.com/yaZ4qtHQ6L — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) January 31, 2023

Exiled former G40 Kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo praised the Emmmerson Mnangagwa's government's rural solar project under the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).