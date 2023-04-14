WATCH: Mnangagwa installs Chief Maduna

News / Regional

by Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said traditional leaders are key to the development of the country and should be honoured for their role in driving development and preserving identity.The President said this at the installation of Chief Maduna (Mr Dambisamahubo Mafu) in Matabeleland South Province on Saturday at an event held at Dekezi High School, Filabusi.He said traditional leaders play a vital role in the implementation of Government programmes and projects, and urged Chief Maduna to work closely with the Government to ensure that no one is left behind in the development of the country.The President said the Government is championing and promoting development programmes and projects that will ensure that everyone benefits from the country's economic development.He said Chief Maduna must ensure that the concerns of the community are always advanced and that their priority issues are given due attention.The President also said the Government is committed to devolution and decentralisation of power, and urged Chief Maduna to play his part in ensuring that the devolution process is a success.He said the devolution process will ensure that power is brought closer to the people and that they have a say in the development of their areas.The President said the Government is committed to working with traditional leaders to build a better Zimbabwe for all.