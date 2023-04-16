Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa orders Langa to withdraw from ZANU PF primary elections

by Desmond Nleya
31 mins ago
Insiza North Member of Parliament and former Cabinet Minister, Andrew Langa has withdrawn his candidature from the ZANU PF primary elections rerun scheduled for the 22nd of this month.

Announcing his decision, Langa said he consulted with the President and the traditional leadership for the good of the party.

"After consultations with our Party and State President, HE President ED Mnangagwa, regarding the primary rerun in Insiza constituency, I hereby make this formal announcement:

I Andrew Langa has withdrawn from Race in line with wisdom provided by His Excellency to maintain party stability and balance traditional leadership views in the constituency', said Langa in a statement.

President Mnangagwa attended the installation of Chief Maduna last week and anaylits believed that the traditional leadership told the President that they vouched for Spare Sithole.

Ironically, Langa won the first round of elections by more than 600 votes but results were however nullified following an outcry of unfairness by his competitor, Sithole.

Source - Byo24News

