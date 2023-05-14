Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Villagers arrest notorious Silobela thief

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Notorious suspected Silobela thief Thulani Siwela was arrested by villagers in paka village 2, Silobela yesterday.

Villagers effected citizen arrest on him and he implicated his brothers Khaulani and Thabani Siwela.

The trio allegedly stole a wire and two 335 solar panels  at a local farm which they had sold to Jameleni Nkiwani.

The loot was recovered and Nkiwani was also arrested.

The suspects are currently assisting police with investigations.




Source - Byo24News
Most Popular In 7 Days