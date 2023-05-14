WATCH: Villagers arrest notorious Silobela thief

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

Notorious suspected Silobela thief Thulani Siwela was arrested by villagers in paka village 2, Silobela yesterday.Villagers effected citizen arrest on him and he implicated his brothers Khaulani and Thabani Siwela.The trio allegedly stole a wire and two 335 solar panels at a local farm which they had sold to Jameleni Nkiwani.The loot was recovered and Nkiwani was also arrested.The suspects are currently assisting police with investigations.