Two in court over stealing groundnuts

by Desmond Nleya

Two men from Plumtree were on Monday charged with stealing groundnuts from their grandmother.Kabelo Sibanda (29) and Fanuel Khupe (31) all from Madabe area appeared before Plumtree magistrate's court Mr Joshua Nembaware facing charges of stealing their grandmother's groundnuts and a black radio speaker.It is alleged that the complainant Sinethemba Nleya also of Madabe village discovered the offence on 14 September 2023 and suspected her nieces leading to their arrest.The duo pleaded guilty and were remanded to 27 September 2023 for sentence.