Man steals cash from hair saloon
27 Sep 2023 at 18:34hrs | Views
A Plumtree man was on Monday arraigned before Plumtree magistrate's court Mr Joshua Nembaware facing charges of stealing money from a local hair saloon.
Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu (20), of Dingimuzi Township in Plumtree is alleged to have stolen ZAR3000 and USD$50 from Guard Sibanda who is the owner of Zama Zama Hair Saloon in Plumtree.
The case stated that the accused deceptively took the money from a cash box in the shop while Sibanda was busy with clients.
Ndlovu was remanded out of custody to 04 October 2023 for trial.
Mr Voster Makuwerere appeared for the state.
Source - Byo24News