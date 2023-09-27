Man steals cash from hair saloon

News / Regional

by Desmond Nleya/ Simbarashe Sithole

A Plumtree man was on Monday arraigned before Plumtree magistrate's court Mr Joshua Nembaware facing charges of stealing money from a local hair saloon.Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu (20), of Dingimuzi Township in Plumtree is alleged to have stolen ZAR3000 and USD$50 from Guard Sibanda who is the owner of Zama Zama Hair Saloon in Plumtree.The case stated that the accused deceptively took the money from a cash box in the shop while Sibanda was busy with clients.Ndlovu was remanded out of custody to 04 October 2023 for trial.Mr Voster Makuwerere appeared for the state.