South Africa Parliament imposes sanctions on Floyd Shivambu

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
South Africa’s Parliamentary Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests has ruled that EFF’s Deputy President for failing to disclose that he had received R 180 000 from the now defunct Venda Mutual Bank Society.

The ruling came after one Phumuzile Van Damme laid a charge against Shivambu.

Read the full letter below:

I write on behalf of the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests ("the Committee") who at its meeting of 28 September 2023 finalised its deliberations on your complaint dated 16 October 2018 against Hon. Shivambu, MP. The allegations related to the Venda Mutual Bank Society (VBS) scandal.

The Committee obtained an affidavit by the Liquidator in the VBS Liquidation matter which identified that three (3) payments were made to "Floyd Shivambu and/or Nyiko Shivambu" by Sgameka Projects Pty Ltd during 2017, as follows:

1. 18 August 2017: R100 000
2. 24 August 2017: R 30 000
3. 26 August 2017: R 50 000

The Committee noted that these three (3) payments were not disclosed by Hon Shivambu, MP.
In the light of the above, the Committee found that Hon Shivambu, MP breached item 10.1.1.1 of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members' Interests ("the Code") for failing to comply with the requirements of the provisions for disclosing financial interest.

The Committee will recommend to the House that a sanction in terms of item 10.7.7.1 (iii) of the Code be imposed.
 
Item 10.7.7.1 (iii) provides for a sanction of a reduction of salary or allowances for a period not exceeding 30 days be imposed. The Committee has resolved to recommend to the House to impose a reduction of salary of 9 (nine) days salary.




Source - Byo24News

