Woman pulls man's manhood to avoid being raped

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Plumtree based woman escaped from being raped by pulling the accused person's manhood and screaming.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts where Khulekani Maphosa(23) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware last Thursday.Maphosa was remanded in custody to January 3 next year and advised to apply for Bail at the High Court.The state led by Voster Makuwerere alleged on December 3 the accused came to the complainant's house wearing a yellow t-shirt only.He saw the complainant coming from a bath and upon arrival he held the complainant's shoulder and tried to push her down.The complainant pulled Maphosa manhood and he bite the complainant's thigh.The complainant screamed for help and neighbours came out while Mphosa escaped.A police report was filed leading to his arrest.