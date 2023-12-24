Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Woman pulls man's manhood to avoid being raped

by Simbarashe Sithole
31 mins ago | Views
A Plumtree based woman escaped from being raped by pulling the accused person's manhood and screaming.


The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts where Khulekani Maphosa(23) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware last Thursday.

Maphosa was remanded in custody to January 3 next year and advised to apply for Bail at the High Court.

The state led by Voster Makuwerere alleged on December 3 the accused came to the complainant's house wearing a yellow t-shirt only.

He saw the complainant coming from a bath and upon arrival  he held the complainant's shoulder and tried to push her down.

The complainant pulled Maphosa manhood and he bite the complainant's thigh.

The complainant screamed for help and neighbours came out while Mphosa escaped.

A police report was  filed leading to his arrest.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to engage South Africa over Beitbridge border chaos

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe transport operators 'fleece' travelling public

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Accidents claim more lives

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Floods warning for Zimbabwe

9 mins ago | 5 Views

GMB fails to pay wheat farmers

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Girlfriend killer in car crash suicide

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Police arrest 7 notorious robbery suspects

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Advanced equipment to boost services at Mpilo

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Ex-ZPRA cadres identify 100 properties

11 mins ago | 4 Views

BCC 'tie-up order' targets stray dogs

12 mins ago | 4 Views

Fake lay-by accounts fraud at TV Sales

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe condemns Pope Francis over same sex marriages

13 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa praises Chiwenga

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabweans in last minute Christmas shopping

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe rescues Zambian patrol boat in distress

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Suspected drug taking prison officer acquitted

27 mins ago | 11 Views

Tshabangu threatens drastic measures against CCC MPs

27 mins ago | 50 Views

Mthuli Ncube extends car import deadline for former MPs

28 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa reveals Chiwenga cheated on Marry Mubaiwa?

57 mins ago | 111 Views

Without Zimbabweans, Musina is going to be a big ghost town

57 mins ago | 65 Views

Economic gloom feeds Christmas rush to get passports to leave Zimbabwe

58 mins ago | 15 Views

African priests reject Pope's endorsement of gay marriages

59 mins ago | 43 Views

Canaan Banana's Lord's Prayer in the Ghetto

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

Stone and Water Resort unleashes Zimdancehall versus Sungura bash

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to deliver on Gwayi-Shangani Dam, again

18 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Sex vendor assaulted by client's wife

18 hrs ago | 817 Views

Harare hacker steals US$30,000

18 hrs ago | 772 Views

Zimdollar decline fueled by surge in money supply

18 hrs ago | 684 Views

30 dealers arrested for selling free seed, fertiliser

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators' revenues up by 95%

18 hrs ago | 100 Views

1 million chicks, 7 000 goats for free!

18 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe to install 100MW solar plant in Lake Kariba

18 hrs ago | 143 Views

220,000 Zimbabweans troop back home for Christmas

18 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bulawayo council to ease water shedding over Christmas

18 hrs ago | 65 Views

Schools inflate prices of uniforms

18 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mbeba extends stay at Bosso till 2026

18 hrs ago | 53 Views

South African robber no match to Zimbabwean police, shot dead

18 hrs ago | 705 Views

Cop drove robbers getaway car

18 hrs ago | 302 Views

Memories of Christmas Joy: A 1983 Christmas in Rural Filabusi with Solomon Skuza's Banolila

18 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwean soccer coach sacked in Botswana

19 hrs ago | 255 Views

In-laws marry off daughter to two men

19 hrs ago | 390 Views

WATCH: Hopewell Chin'ono caught offside

20 hrs ago | 1274 Views

UMVUCHA FARM DEBACLE: Separating facts from fiction

20 hrs ago | 410 Views

Somaliland Strikes Gold: Unleashing energy and mineral riches for economic boom

24 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state because of 'a parasitic ruling elite' admitted Chamisa, junior parasite with the anaesthetic and para

24 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe mines need a web presence

24 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chamisa not a democrat

24 hrs ago | 659 Views

Hands off King Lobengula, he was not a Zimbabwean!

24 hrs ago | 639 Views

Weed lands another Binga man behind bars

24 Dec 2023 at 09:04hrs | 190 Views