Suspected drug taking prison officer acquitted

by Simbarashe Sithole
30 mins ago | Views
Pelandaba-based Prison officer who was accused of abusing drugs and went AWOL for close to a month has been acquitted.


Aurthur Malundi (25) was acquitted by  Plumtree magistrates Mr Joshua Nembaware last week after the state failed give sufficient evidence of the case.

According to a medical report presented in court the accused started abusing drugs at the age of 18 and that affected his performance at work.He developed mental health problems due to high  use of crystal meth.

The state alleged on the accused absented himself from duty without official leave from March 16 to April 5 and was deemed a deserter on April 6.

He handed himself to Zimbabwe Prison Commission Services (ZPCS) on June 12 at his station and was escorted to the police where he was arrested

Source - Byo24News

