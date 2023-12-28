Latest News Editor's Choice


Man stabs brother over girlfriend

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A Plumtree man nearly killed his brother in a girlfriend dispute.

Sipho Ncube (26) stabbed Vusimusi Ncube on the abdomen in a love triangle.

Sipho appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware yesterday facing an attempted murder charge.

He was remanded in custody to January 3.

The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on December 24 Sipho saw Visumusi talking to his girlfriend Patience and suspected that the two were in love.

He asked his brother if he loved Patience and Visumusi told him that it was none of his business.

Sipho pulled an okapi knife and stabbed Visumusi.

Visumusi was rushed to the hospital and was medically examined.

Source - Byo24News

