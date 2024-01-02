Latest News Editor's Choice


Gwanda mayor advises residents on council's door-to-door rates collections

by Stephen Jakes
3 mins ago | Views
Gwanda mayor Thulani Moyo has advised residents that council workers will start door-to-door collection of taxes as the local authority is still working on the upgrading of the payment systems.

Moyo advised the ratepayers through the Whatsapp group platform.

"Residents, you are advised that the council will make it easy for you since there are money challenges for taxes as the council is still finalising the upgrading of the system for payment using mobile phones and other means," he said.

"They will start moving around door to door. All wards pay what you have in the bill and they will give you receipts and they will be together with the municipal police  and they will be having identity tags."

He urged the residents to cooperate with them so that there is one who gets water disconnections.

Moyo said the council is committed and willing to upgrade the water supply systems in the town.






Source - Byo24News

