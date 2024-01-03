Sex-starved man assaults, burns woman's house

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A man from Figtree in Matabeleland is facing legal consequences after his inappropriate response to a rejected love proposal.Levison Dube appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware at Plumtree Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to charges of assault and malicious damage of property.According to Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa, on January 20 last year, Dube approached his neighbour and made a love proposal, claiming he was experiencing sexual frustration. When the neighbour declined his advances, Dube resorted to violence and assaulted her severely.Subsequently, the assaulted woman was taken to the hospital for medical attention. However, Dube, in an alarming escalation, returned to the scene and set her house on fire. The resulting blaze caused damage to property estimated at US$3000.In court, Dube admitted to both counts, and Magistrate Joshua Nembaware handed down a two-year sentence for each offense.The charges included assault and malicious damage of property. This incident underscores the importance of addressing issues of violence and inappropriate behavior within communities, and the legal system's role in holding individuals accountable for their actions.