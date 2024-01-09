Young man killed in a bloody fight

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 20-YEAR-OLD Plumtree based man was stabbed to death after a bloody fight at a local bar.

The now deceased Thabo Ncube was fatally stabbed after he picked an empty beer bottle and threw it to his alert killer Takesure Mpofu who dodged and was lucky to be missed by the missile.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Ncube appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing a murder charge.Nembaware advised Ncube to apply for bail at the High Court before remanding him in custody to January 22.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa alleged on December 26 last year Mpofu approached Ncube who was seated at a local bar and asked why he had assaulted his young brother earlier.A misunderstanding arose and Ncube assaulted the now deceased with open hands.The two exchanged hands and blood oozed from the two.Ncube picked an empty bottle and threw it on Mpofu but he missed the target since Mpofu was alert.Mpofu drew an okapi knife and jumped on Ncube before stabbing him on the neck.While Ncube was writhing in pain Mpofu varnished in the dark.Ncube died from the attack and the police took his body to a local hospital for safe keeping.