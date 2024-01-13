Man threatens to kill sister

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 36-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man assaulted his sister and threatened to kill her after he was confronted for bedding his girlfriend on her matrimonial bed.Letshedzani Tshuma became furious after his sister Wanani Tshuma warned him against bringing his girlfriend to her room.Letshedzani assaulted his sister with open hands and insulted her with unprintable words before threatening to kill her.The matter was heard at Plumtree magistrates courts where he was convicted of two counts,threats and assault.Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware convicted Letshedzani on both counts.He was fined $200 for threats and sentenced to 210 hours of community service for assault.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on January 4 the convict was at his sister's place and was warned not to bring his girlfriend to her house since she felt he was disrespecting her by sleeping on her bed.The convict became angry and committed the two offenses.