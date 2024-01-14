Massive queue at Hwange Post office

News / Regional

by Peter Matuka

Masses of people flooded Hwange Post office in the late morning hours of Monday for pay withdrawals.Doors at Hwange Zim Post office were heavily congested with Civil Servants, Village heads and pensioners queuing for their monthly salaries.Hwange Zim Post office is one of the busiest Post office which serves Posb clients. It has a large catchment area ranging from Jotsholo Binga, siabuwa, Lusulu and Hwange.Bulawayo24.com spoke to one of the Village heads who was also in the queue, "there was a serious withdrawal queue since morning," he added that the queue can extend to three days.Samuel Dube, (66) from Sialwindi village added that there is need for improvement in manpower at Hwange Zim Post Office for efficiency.Hwange Zim Post Manager could not be reached for a comment.