Drug addict burns father's house

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 52-YEAR-OLD Plumtree father is counting her loses after her 24-year-old son burnt his house to ashes demanding money to buy drugs.Melusi Nkomo was left with no option than to report his son Dalton Nkomo to the police.Dalton was arrested and dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts where he appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware yesterday.Nembaware remanded the suspect in custody to January 22.The state alleged sometime in March last year he demanded money to buy drugs from his father.The father failed to give him the money and he burnt his house to ashes and went away.During the same month the suspect visited his father in law's house and found him there.He found a cleaner at the house and started throwing stones and destroying windows citing that he had a misunderstanding with the cleaner.Selestine Madziwa represented the state