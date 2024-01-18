Woman tortures minor, forces hot boiled egg in her mouth

News / Regional

by Peter Matuka | Simbarashe Sithole

A Plumtree woman who allegedly tortured her 12-year-old cousin-sister with a boiled egg is in trouble.Nenelani Nyoni (30) was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday after a tip-off.Nyoni who abused her sister by putting a boiled egg in the mouth of her sister before closing her mouth with her hand was remanded in custody by Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.The state alleged sometime in 2021 Nyoni accused the victim of stealing an egg from her kitchen.She boiled an egg and put it in the mouth of the complainant while hot before closing her mouth with her hands as punishment.The minor was injured in the process and was medically examined.The matter came to light through a tip off and the complainant revealed the matter to a social development worker leading to the arrest of Nyoni.Selestine Madziwa represented the state.