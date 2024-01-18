Copper cable thieves electrocuted

News / Regional

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two suspected cable thieves are nursing injuries sustained from electrical shock after they tried to steal ZETDC copper cables at a farm in Mazowe.Lawrence Chimedza of Epworth Harare and Tinotenda Chireya were picked from the ground by farm residents after they were electrocuted.The duo was hospitalized since March last year and were dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday.They were remanded in custody by a Concession magistrate to Friday for trial.The state led by Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on March 25 last year the duo stormed Plot 12 Welbeck in Mazowe and tried to steal 700 meters of ZETDC copper cables.The suspects cut an overhead copper cable and during the process the pylon fell on the suspects who were trying to pull the overhead cable using ropes.As the pylon and overhead cable fell on the suspects they were electrocuted and could not flee.The two were caught and were rushed to hospital where they were admitted.