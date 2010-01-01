Man in trouble for raping girl 13

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

A 22-year-old man from Masimini Village at Kenilworth, Lupane is in trouble after he allegedly grabbed a 13-year-old girl and dragged her into the bush where he raped her without protection.Evans Mpofu is appearing before Hwange Regional Court where he is pleading not guilty to the charge and is being represented by Brian Robi of Dube Legal Practice.Last week he filed an application for bail pending trial.Investigating officer, Mugojomi Ivy, of Inyathi Camp Cottages had opposed bail based on reasons related to the accused and the complainant living close to each other in the village."Accused may interfere with the witnesses since they reside in the same area and because the complainant is dumb, the accused person will keep on taking advantage of her," the officer submitted.However, the court granted him $400,000 bail before ordering him to reside at his stated rural home under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane until the finalisation of the case.The court also ordered him to surrender his travel documents, not interfere with witnesses, and to report once every fortnight on Friday between 6am and 6pm at Lupane Police Station.The court was told that on November 5 last year Mpofu allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl without protection after he met her in the bush and dragged her to a secluded place.It is the state case that Mpofu was caught red-handed in the act by two villagers who then assisted the child in reporting the matter to the police leading to Mpofu's arrest.