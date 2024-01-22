Latest News Editor's Choice


Man threatens to axe sister over land

by Peter Matuka
A 40-YEAR-OLD Hwange man appeared before Hwange Magistrate Court Ms Ailene Munamati on Friday morning for threatening to axe his sister over a land dispute.

Mpindi Luwinga of Bangali village under Chief Nekatambe in Hwange was sentenced to five months imprisonment by Hwange Magistrate Ms Munamati.

Munamati conditionally suspended two months on usual five-year condition and further suspended three months on condition that the accused person performs 105 hours of community service at five miles clinic in Hwange commencing on January 22.

During the court proceedings, the accused pleaded not guilty.

According to Prosecutor Miss Jamesina Erica Makanza, on the date unknown but during the month of July 2023, Luwinga visited the complaint's mother Bettina Mpala and told her that he wants to axe the complaint over a land dispute.

Mpala then advised Tamari Mpala (complainant) who then filed a report at ZRP Hwange prompting investigations leading to the arrest of the accused person.

Source - Byo24News

